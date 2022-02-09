John I. Edwards
It is with great sadness that the family of John Irvin Edwards, also known as Jumper, announces his passing on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 85. He was a well-known contractor on the island.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Olga T. Edwards; mother, Hilda Edwards; father, Walter “King” Edwards; daughter, Cassilla Hamlet; son, Mitchell Edwards; brother, Macfield Edwards; sister-in-law, Helen Lake; and brothers-in-law, Bernard Josiah, and Eddie Brooks.
He is survived by his daughters, Sharon Edwards-Hodgson and Earlyn Edwards; son, Irvin Edwards; grandchildren, Sean Harrigan, Arisha Edwards, Ebony Thompkins, LeAnna Lewis-Parris, U.S. Navy enlisted soldier Ashime Harrigan (Ashley), Dr. Troi Williams, Rashimah Edwards and Aaliyah Ambrose; great-grandchildren, Khyren Ross, Kharizma Thompkins, Beres Parris, Jayden Parris, Celeste Parris and Avery Edwards; brothers, Kenneth Edwards (Yvonne), Patrick Edwards (Kathy), Franklin Edwards and George Edwards (Ronnie); sisters, Iola Josiah, Kathleen Brooks, Veronica Barthen, Jean Edwards, Genevieve Edwards and Gweneth Edwards; sons-in-law, Karl Hodgson and Leonard Lewis; and brothers-in-law, Winston Carty (Mary )and Clarence Lake (Claudette).
Affectionally remembering him also are sephews, Bernard Jr., Bertrand, Shelly, Michael, Tony and Andrew Josiah, Eddie, Trevor, Kenneth and Kean Brooks, Neil Barthan, Rupert, Troy, Terrance and Ainsley-Paul Edwards, Jordon Forde and Conrad Carty; nieces, Bernadette Josiah, Claudette Edwards, Dr. Yvette and Karen Edwards, Kathy Edwards-Long, Tracelyn Plummer, Ceth Gilmore, Jennifer Jeffrey, Nadine Blackman; special and close friends, Gloria Fabian, Mavis and Joseph Malone, Ada Bonelli, Mr. and Mrs. Eclan David, Cynthia Hunt and family, Millentine “Jimpie” Coates, Everton Bridges and family; goddaughter, Shenique Bridges, Linda Moit and family, Genevieve Donovan and family, Genevieve Smalls, Avon Phillips, Elwyn Joyce, Vernice Jarvis, Veronica James Fitzroy and Roma Jarvis, Leona Moore, Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Charles, Silvester and Valerie Brown, David, aka Dopey, Hortense Frazer, Ralph Laster, Trudy Moore, Sheila Washington, Nicole Harrigan and other nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and wonderful friends too numerous to mention.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks and appreciation to Kenneth Edwards, the Rev. Alicia Ross Floyd, the Rev. Dr. Winelle-Kirton Roberts and family, the Memorial Moravian Church and the Visitation Group; his caregiver, Alberta Kitchen; and Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Cremation and Gudes Funeral Home in Tampa, Fla.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday Feb. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Blyden Memorial Chapel. The second viewing and tributes will be held from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Memorial Moravian Church, followed immediately by John’s celebration of life service at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed at memorialmoravian.org.
Internment will be at Western Cemetery No.1.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory, photo, or message by going to ANL0003@YAHOO.COM no later than noon Monday, Feb. 14.
