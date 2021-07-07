The family regrets to announce the passing of John James Henderson Sr., age 76, on June 28, 2021, on St. Thomas, USVI.
The viewing will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Nisky Moravian Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane Ann Henderson; father, Manassa Henderson; and sister, Lillian Henderson.
He was survived by his wife, Verna Henderson; sons, Densil Henderson, Glenville Henderson and John Henderson Jr.; daughters-in-law, Carla Henderson, Dichi Henderson and Natasha Henderson; grandchildren, Taquaan Henderson, Quimeisha Henderson, Shaniqua Henderson, Amelia Henderson, Nyeema Henderson and Amaya Henderson; brothers, Kenneth Henderson, Joe Henderson, Roy Henderson; sisters, Vivian Henderson, Melvina Henderson, Lucinda Henderson and Rose Henderson; sisters-in-laws, Irma Williams, Coreen Hull, Janice Clarke, Linette Browne; special friends, Butty, Prince, Kreiger, Brashaw, George Bodie, Edmond; cousins, nephews, and nieces too numerous to mention.
The Henderson family would like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their prayers, phone calls and acts of kindness and expressions of sympathy during this time of bereavement. Special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Schneider Hospital of St. Thomas and the Hurley Davis Funeral Home staff and management.
