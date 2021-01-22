John Kenneth Logan, aka Bobby or Bob, of Estate Sion Farm, St. Croix, transitioned into eternal life on Jan. 11, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Logan and Elizabeth Soogne Logan; sister, Elaine (Dolly) Lowtoo; and brothers, David Logan, Ned Logan and Samuel Logan.
He was survived by his spouse, Paula Ayala Logan; son, John Robert Logan; daughter, Nicole Indira Logan-Pond; son-in-law, Dean Pond; daughter-in-law, Letricia Florencia Logan; grandchildren, Naphtali Ajay Stevens, Paulita Elizabeth Logan, Paul Nicholas Logan and Arshad Jaron Pond; sisters, Mildred Theroulde, Gloria Edward, Merle (Shirley) Solomon and Lena George; brother, Kenrick Logan; sisters-in-law, Lillian Clunis and Eulalia Ayala; brothers-in-law, Flavian George and Carmelo Ayala Jr.; relatives, 45 nieces and nephews and grand and great-nieces and great-nephews too numerous to mention; relative of the Sedanees, Ramkisoons, Ramdas and the Ayalas; and friends, close friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Sunny Acres Seventh-day Adventist Church. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery.
The family respectfully requests that attendees wear a face mask and adhere to the social distancing requirements.
