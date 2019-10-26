We regret to announce the passing John L. James Sr., who died Oct. 11, 2019.
The viewing will be held Monday, Oct. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Farrelly Justice Complex. The service is Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Grace James; son, John L. James Jr.; godson, Vincent Frazer, Esq.; daughters, Angela Warner, Jacqueline James; sister, Sylvia Worth; sisters-in-law, Nydia Burt, Ruth Morris Slax, Janice Morris Harvey; son-in-law, Rodolphe Warner; daughter-in-law, Sharon Roland; grandchildren, André Warner, Devon Warner, Shereena Farrington; nephews, Alvin Dunlop, Geraldo James, Arturo James III, Allan James; nieces, Rhea Wainwright, Kim Dickson, Charmayne Dunlop Thomas Carol James, Bridgette James Todman, Brenda Simeon Rivera; and many, many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
