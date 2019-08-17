Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of John M. Gifft Sr. of St. Thomas, who died Aug. 4, 2019, at the age of 73 in Florida.
John M. Gifft Sr. is survived by his children, Corey, Kimberly and John M. Gifft Jr.; stepchildren, Derrick Ottley and Darren Prince; daughters-in-law,
Dudliena Gifft and Kimberly Ottley; grandchildren, Terra, Noah and Corey Gifft Jr., Derrin, Kaylin, and Derrick Ottley Jr., Elora Williams; siblings,
Joel, June and James Gifft, Julia Christopher; honorable brother, Ari Arri; nephews and nieces, Joel, Tyrone, Jeffrey, Kenya, Kenneth, Delroy, Gerald Gifft
Patricia Murphy, Armecia Martin and Tiffiny Gifft-Bennett; special friends,
Cassandra Brun, Alphonse Steele, Weston Phillips, Aaron Benjamin, Carol Dokes, Leona Richards, and Steven Liburd Jr.; and many more family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the viewing for John M. Gifft on Monday,
Aug. 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Celestial Chapel at Hurley Funeral Home. The service will be held at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St.
Thomas, St. John and St. Croix. For online directions and condolences visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
