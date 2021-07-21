John M. Lynton, 81, a long-time resident of Smith Bay, transitioned to eternal glory on June 28. He and his wife of 53 years, Joan, relocated to Maryland several months ago to be surrounded by their loving daughter and granddaughters.
The visitation will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals in St. Thomas, V.I. The homegoing celebration will be held at Faith Christian Fellowship Church Alive in Christ on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 10 a.m. with burial at Smith Bay Eastern Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Schneider Regional Medical Center, Heart and Lung Suite/Cardiology Intervention, Attention Dr. Leroy Sterling/Pamela Gallagher, 9048 Sugar Estate, St. Thomas, V.I. 00802, in honor of John Lynton.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of
St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.