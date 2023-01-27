John Marcel Olive, 83, a recent resident of Naples, FL formerly of Summerfield, FL, died Jan. 19, 2023 under the care of Avow Hospice. He was born Nov. 6, 1939 in St. Thomas, VI a son of the late Edward and Pauline (Greaux) Olive.
In 1958, John graduated from Saints Peter and Paul High School in St. Thomas. After high school, he trained in radiology at the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital in Gadsden, AL. His two aunts, Sister Josephine and Sister Jean Bernadette were nuns there and helped him to get his education. He continued his education at Gadsden State Junior College where he earned his Associates Degree.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 thru 1964 as a Medical Corpsman X-Ray specialist.
After returning from service, he began his career at the Boaz Hospital in Boaz, AL as an X-Ray technologist until 1984 when he returned home to St. Thomas, VI. John then began working at Schneider Memorial Hospital in St. Thomas and retired in 2000 as the Director of Radiology.
In 2005, he moved to the Villages in Florida where he would spend the next 16 years. He played on softball teams while in the Villages as a pitcher. He also played softball while living in the Virgin Islands. His last 2 years were spent in Summerfield, FL and most recently in Naples, FL.
John is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Olive of Naples, FL; 3 sons, John Andrew Olive (Jada) of Hartselle, AL and their children, Caden and Kaley; Adam P. Olive (Michelle) of Falkville, AL and their 4 children, Hudson, Karson, Lily and Trenton; Eric Alexander Olive (Andrea) of Fate, TX and their children, Jude, Tyler, Sophia and Nico; his brother, Dennis Olive (Maria) of Hahira, GA; 2 stepsons, Bernard Lee Cancel and David Cancel; 2 brothers-in-law, Roger deLugo (Joan) and Charles deLugo (Dawn); 5 sisters-in-law, Cecile Olive, Diane Doss, Beverley Collins, Brenda Patrick and Charlene Jones and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church 11528 US-301, Belleview, FL 34420. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Burial with military honors will be held at 2:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.
To sign his guest register or to leave online condolences please visit www.ShikanyFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Shikany’s Bonita Funeral Home Family Owned and Operated Since 1978. (239) 992-4982
