John Martin Pittman, 66, died at his St Thomas home May 24, 2023, with his loving and devoted wife by his side. John and Gwen have been the resident managers of The Green Iguana Hotel, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas, USVI since January 2012.
John is greatly missed by his wife of 19 years Gwendolyn Renae Brinson Pittman, whom he first met in 6th grade, brother, R. Stephen (Steve) Pittman (Jeannie Jenkins) of Elyria, Ohio; daughters, Stephanie K. Pittman (David Mawson) of Amherst Ohio, Alicia N. Ross Pittman (Greg Franz) of Popular Bluff Missouri, and Katelyn R. Pittman (Dalton Estep) of Amherst Ohio; bonus son, Joshua Niemiec of Elyria Ohio; grandchildren, Grant, Jorden, Isabella, and Baby Dalton, (soon to make his debut); bonus grandchildren, J.D., Trent, Lauralene and Everleigh, and several cousins and loved ones. John was blessed with an endless number of friends, whom he loved as family.
Prior to Island Life, John is a 1974 graduate of Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst Ohio, a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Vermilion Ohio, and a 2006 Retiree of the Ford Motor Company’s Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake Ohio, where he worked for 31 years, 15 years as a Millwright. John was a member of the Ford Emergency Response Team, serving as Team Captain from 2001 to 2006. The team won numerous awards at the Firefighters Competition at Michigan State University during John’s lead. John also taught Lockout & Tag Out Safety Course and Crane Operator’s Safety Course at Ford. John also served 6 years in the United States Navy as a Naval Aviator. John flew on P-3 Charlie Lockheed Electra aircrafts as an In-flight Electronics Technician. John’s Naval career took him around the world. John is also a Member American Legion Post 118 and a Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1662 in his hometown of Amherst, Ohio.
Between his retirement from Ford and moving to St. Thomas, John held a variety of jobs including electrical associate at Home Depot Elyria, Ohio, School Bus Driver in Avon and North Olmsted Ohio, Porter for Marc’s Grocery Stores, and was the Manager and Maintenance Supervisor for Brookpark Laser Wash and North Olmsted Laser Wash.
John enjoyed traveling with his wife across the U.S., Hawaii and the Caribbean, and spending time with his children, grandchildren and numerous family friends, introducing everyone to the Caribbean Islands. He especially enjoyed pedicures with granddaughter Bella, deep-sea fishing with grandsons Grant and Trent, and talking with Jorden about the ROTC and joining military service upon his high school graduation.
John’s final wishes were to be cremated and spread over the ocean, which will be done at a Celebration of Life in August 2023 on St Thomas and in Ohio. Dates of both Celebrations will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, John wishes you hug your loved ones and go for ice cream!
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. For online condolences or to share a special memory, visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
