It is with deep sadness that the family of John Sylvester Roberts announces his passing on Oct. 5, 2021, in Rockville, Md.
John Roberts’ funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 24, at 9 a.m. at the Metropolitan Seventh-Day Adventist Church at 6307 Hyattsville, Md.
John Roberts will be laid to rest at the George Washington Cemetery at 9500 Riggs Road, Adelphi, Md. May he rest in peace.
