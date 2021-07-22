no photo
We regret to announce the passing of John Theodore “Teddy” “Bones” Aubain, who died July 10, 2021, in Orlando, Fla., at the age of 67.
Teddy was preceded in death by his father, John Octave Aubain; brother, Gerard Michael Aubain; father-in-law, Joseph William Querrard; aunts, Ophelia Aubain, Anna Olive, Octavie Hendricks, Beatrice Aubain, Julia Berry, Inger Mercado, Florence “Florie” Cruz, Sylvia “Sylvie” Blanchard, Agatha “Gatie” Blanchard; uncles, Louis Aubain, Theodore Quetel, Alberto Quetel, John Emmanuel Quetel, Simon Quetel, and Paul Henry “Hank” Quetel; and his best friends, Jesse Mosley and Patrick Berry.
Bones was survived by his mother, Elizabeth Melanie Aubain, who passed away six days after him.
He was also survived by his wife, Nancy Andrea Aubain; daughter, Brenda Anne Aubain; sister, Theresa Noreen Aubain; brothers, Francois Dominic “Dom” Aubain, Alberto Benabe “Bobby” Mercado; mother-in-law, Jeanette Querrard; sisters-in-law, Judith “Judy” Mercado, Wendy Aubain, Jacklyn Querrard, Sheila Querrard LaPlace, Theresa Querrard; brothers-in-law, Warren Querrard, William “Robbie” Querrard, Ricky LaPlace, Frank Lewis; nieces, Nicole Vincent, Leah Mercado; nephews, Johnathon Mercado, Christopher Ian Aubain, Noah Aubain; nieces-in-law, Julie Hutto Mercado, Suzanne Lawrence, Angelique LaPlace, Rhiannon Querrard, Coral Tobey; nephews-in-law, Zackary LaPlace, Nicholas LaPlace and Casey Vincent; and other family and friends too numerous to mention; extended family, Jimmy “The Bird” Magner and Donald Petersen; special friends, Dr. Stratego Castanes, Andy “The Sharkmon” Greaux, Lois LaPlace, Leon Pickering, Dalton Weeks, Francis Bryan, Liston “Worm” Fahie, Alphonse Bryan, Edmund Bryan, Edward Bryan, Christopher Bryan, Matthew Bryan, Steve Turbe, Jeffrey Turbe, Kenny Turbe, Jeffin and John Murphy; and special thanks to Kevin LaPlace.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the service that will take place at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Estate Mafolie on Tuesday, July 27. The first viewing will be from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals across from Frenchtown. The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. The funeral mass will start at 10 a.m., followed by a burial at sea.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.