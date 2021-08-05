Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of John Turbe Jr., who died July 4, 2021, at the age of 40 in Florida.
John Turbe Jr. was preceded in death by his father, John Turbe Sr.; uncles, Anthony “Hamster” Warner and Franklin “Boogie” Turbe; and cousin, Monica Greaux.
He is survived by his mother, Carol Williams; brothers, Jermaine, Michael, and Mark Turbe; sisters, Monique and Jasmin Turbe; fiancé, Shakema Glover; nephews, Jmoi Turbe, Makye Prince, Makoy Prince, Mark Turbe, Jr., Kandre Turbe; nieces, Kianna King, Ahdisha Turbe, Jniyah Arthur, Makajah Prince, Essence Turbe, JKeyah and Jinique Blyden, Zaniyah Turbe; grandmother, Ina Petersen Sylvester; aunts, Karen and Mildred Turbe, Ann Greaux, Irma Pondt, Sharon “Shaka” DeSilvia; uncles, Robert Petersen Sr., Alford Rhymer Sr., Gavin Turbe and St. Clair DeSilvia; cousins, Antoinette and Shennice Joseph, Sherina Turbe-Smith, Anthony “Odog” Turbe, Kori Vialet Sr., Elvin “Jizzle” Fahie Jr., Laurent Lake Sr., Bridgette, Emile, Shenelle and Sidon “Nathan” Lake, Gavinique Turbe, Rozette Maduro, Sheku Sr., Jarrod, Kuron, Clint, Norman, Joanne, Shenika, Tonya, Tashara, and Shanarma Turbe, Jamel Smith, Antonisha, Anya, Antonique, and Alisha Warner, Robert Petersen Jr., Amarah, Aminah, and Aeshah Rhymer, Alford Rhymer Jr., Khamry, Khaleed, Khadeem, and Khamoi DeSilvia; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late John Turbe, Jr., on Friday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The interment will take place at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
