John Nigg died unexpectedly in a heartbreaking accident on St. Thomas, USVI, on July 17, 2021. He was 50 years old. He was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Chicago, and he moved to Vero Beach, Fla., in the early 80's. He moved to St. Thomas in 2015 and worked there until his untimely death.
He was a very experienced and talented craftsman who always guided his teams by example. His inexhaustible energy, and a lifetime spent learning the construction trade from his father, father-in-law and others made him a highly respected and sought-after project leader. His formidable work ethic and love for what he did as well as a need for near constant motion will be a large part of his professional legacy.
John was a pillar of resilience, a selfless father, devoted son, a big-hearted and genuinely caring man to his friends and family. The well-being of others and what he could do for those he cared for were always his motivation and main concern. His happiest moments revolved around his visits with his now 24-year-old son. He also loved to prepare delicious meals for those closest to him, especially using fish he enjoyed catching himself. His quick wit, infectious smile and truthful heart will be acutely missed by all who knew him.
Surviving Johnny are his son, Justin (Bud) Morgan Nigg; his mother, Lorraine C. (Rainy) Nigg; sister, Jennifer (Rob) Hunt; and nieces, Baylee Taylor, Teagan Nycole, and Sweden Rain; also, former wife, Shellie Smith; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Nigg Jr.; grandfather, John W. Nigg Sr.; grandmother, Dorothy Jean Nigg; and maternal grandparents, Robert M Snodell, Marjorie Ruth Snodell; uncle, Jan D. Nigg; and aunt, Janet Nigg.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at the Marriott Frenchman’s Reef.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
