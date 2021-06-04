John Wesley Hill Sr.
The family of John Wesley Hill Sr., better known as Johnny, is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born May 29, 1949, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years.
“Johnny” Hill was survived by his mother, Eugenia Joseph Rivera; wife, Sandra Henderson Hill; sons, John Jr., Jay Sr., Jai, and Jermaine Hill; brothers, Benjamin Hill Jr. and Raphael Rivera; sisters, Antoinette Oliver and Juanita Laverne Hill-Harper; brothers, Benjamin Hill, Jr. and Raphael Rivera; sisters and brothers in Law: Jonetta Darden-Hill, Angelica Wheatley, Donna Henderson, Modesta Martinez, Margaret Martinez, Linda Martinez, Marilynn Martinez, Marrisa Martinez, Calroy Bishop, Roberto Martinez; daughters-in-law, Delia, T’Shura, Fatima, and Raven Hill, Destiny Lemons; 13 grandchildren, Sofia, Adair, Jayda, Janay, Jay Jr., Tyrese, Tysen, Jami, Ja’Nyah, Jaden, Jordyn, and Jade Hill, Destin Lemons; nieces and nephews, Candace Parilla, Benjamin III, Kiev and Shawn Hill; close family members, Joseph, Roberts, Lewis, Kean, Francois, Darden, Pilgrim, Schulterbrandt, Bishop, Henderson, Ludvig, Prince and Nisky Moravian Church families.
The first viewing was at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, June 3. The second viewing and tributes will be held at Nisky Moravian Church today from 8:30 to 10:00 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
A livestream of the service will be available via the Nisky Moravian Church Facebook Page or at https://niskymoravian.org/services or the Nisky Moravian Church YouTube Channel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be sent, in Memory of John W. Hill, Sr., to:
Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center,
c/o Nisky Moravian Church,
P.O. Box 302387, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803.
An offering will be received during the service toward the Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center in memory of John W. Hill, Sr. A.K.A. Johnny Hill.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
May C. Harrigan-Fahie
We regret to announce the death of May C. Harrigan-Fahie, who passed Friday, May 7, 2021, on St. Thomas.
She was survived by her sons, Jeffrey Comissiong and Jason Fahie; daughters, Janna Harrigan-Eddy and Leteshia Fahie-Breedy; sisters, Alice Harrigan-Harewood, Antoinetta Archibald, Irene Hodge and Lilith Harrigan; brother, Patrick Harrigan; grandchildren, Jacey and Mya Comissiong, Michael and D’Lany Harrigan, Malachi Cuffy and Arissa Breedy; great-grandson, M’Lique Harrigan; brothers-in-law, Henry and Harry Fahie; sisters-in-law, Bernice Harrigan, Iris Freeman and Irene Scatliffe; daughter-in-law, Alison Comissiong; son-in-law, Akeel Breedy; adopted daughter and godson, Charlene Fahie and DeAndre Philip; special friend, Juanita Williams; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing Monday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing is set for Tuesday, June 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Church on First Avenue. The service is at 10 a.m. at St. Andrews Church. Interment follows at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Martha Cherry
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Martha Cherry, age 77, who died Monday, May 17, 2021, at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
Martha Cherry was survived by her daughter, Rosemary Joseph; adopted daughter, Sandra Donaie; son-in-law, Martin Joseph; grandchildren, Myron Joseph, Alysius Joseph, Brenon Joseph; granddaughters-in-law, Mo Joseph, Domini Joseph; great-granddaughter, Madison Joseph; sisters, Albina Willie, St Croix, Evelyn Compton, New York, Gildette Emile, London, Jacinta Edward, New Jersey, Marceline Samuel, St. Lucia, Virginia Jean, New York; brothers, Donation Alexander, Hignus Alexander, Leo Alexander, Phildmond Alexander, St. Lucia, John Johnny, London, William Raphael, St. Lucia; special cousins, Margaret Clavier and Sophia Jacqueline Charlery, St. Croix; special friends, Andrea Victorine, Bernadette Regis, Eulie Ferrol, Mary Joseph and Amalia Hippolite; and other family and friends, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and Holy Family Parish Community and many other family and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. John, on Saturday, June 5. The viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10:30 a.m. Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.