The family of John Wesley Hill Sr., better known as Johnny, is saddened to announce his passing on Sunday, May 16, 2021. He was born on May 29, 1949, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 42 years.
“Johnny” Hill is survived by his mother, Eugenia Joseph Rivera; wife, Sandra Henderson Hill; sons, John Jr., Jay Sr., Jai and Jermaine Hill; brothers, Benjamin Hill Jr. and Raphael Rivera; sisters, Antoinette Oliver and Juanita Laverne Hill-Harper; sisters and brothers-in-law, Jonetta Darden-Hill, Angelica Wheatley, Donna Henderson, Modesta Martinez, Margaret Martinez, Linda Martinez, Marilynn Martinez, Marrisa Martinez, Calroy Bishop, Roberto Martinez; daughters-in-law, Delia, T’Shura, Fatima and Raven Hill, Destiny Lemons; 13 grandchildren, Sofia, Adair, Jayda, Janay, Jay Jr., Tyrese, Tysen, Jami, Ja’Nyah, Jaden, Jordyn and Jade Hill, Destin Lemons; nieces and nephews, Candace Parilla, Benjamin III, Kiev and Shawn Hill; and close family members, Joseph, Roberts, Lewis, Kean, Francois, Darden, Pilgrim, Schulterbrandt, Bishop, Henderson, Ludvig, Prince and Nisky Moravian Church families.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend first viewing at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing and tributes will be held at Nisky Moravian Church on Friday, June 4, from 8:3 to 10 a.m., with the service immediately following at 10 a.m.
A livestream of the service will be available via the Nisky Moravian Church Facebook Page or at https://niskymoravian.org/services or the Nisky Moravian Church YouTube Channel.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be sent in Memory of John W. Hill, Sr., to the:
Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center
c/o Nisky Moravian Church,
P.O. Box 302387, St. Thomas, V.I. 00803
An offering will be received during the service toward the Moravian Multipurpose Educational Center in memory of John W. Hill Sr., also known as Johnny Hill.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center
of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
