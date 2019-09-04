John Wilhelm Tranberg of St. Croix, USVI, transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019. He was 103 years old.
He is survived by his sons, John Tranberg Jr. and Carl Tranberg; nieces, Maureen Malone, Patricia Tranberg Stevens, Eleanor Tranberg, Molly Tillman and Alden Martinez; nephews, Svend, Lauritz Tranberg, Lauritz Blackwood and Rafael Berrios; great-nieces, Amy, Laurie Blackwood, Mariela Alvira Ruiz, Debbie Tillman, Geminice Johnson, Nicole Tranberg, Lamonique Berrios, Unise, Charlotte Tranberg, Gloria Giftt, Beatrice Forde, Jennifer Ortiz, Velma Dessuit and Sheryl Forde; great-great-nieces, Desiree Smith and Regina Petersen; great-nephews, Michael, Robert Blackwood, Humberto Alvira Jr., Gregory, Edgar, William, Anthony Tillman, Chad Martinez, Svend, Taj, Ian, Ronald Tranberg, Jean, Glenn, Elmer, Olric Forde, Gideon and Clement Giftt; great-great-nephew, Lorenzo Hyman; St. Thomas Tranberg family: Gifft, Chinnery, Forde; nieces and nephews; special cousins, Robin and Michael Jones; cousins, Tranberg-Hansen family (Denmark), Gifft, Chinnery, Forde families, Percival family and Ovesen family; caregivers, Oneca Glasgow, Dr. Lake, Dr. Park, staff at Herbert Grigg Home for the Aged, staff at Luis Hospital, Dr. Galiber, Mitchie Simon, Donald Garcia, Continuum Care and Gardine family; special friends, Ingrid Gardine and family, Sara Tranberg, Norma Blackwood, Velazquez family, Brian O’Reilly, John Brady, American Legion Post 133, Richard Schrader Sr., Claire Roker and family; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The funeral service will take place Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. The viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Frederiksted Cemetery.
