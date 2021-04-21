It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved John William Henderson, affectionally known as Big Pants, on March 28, 2021, at the age of 84. He was loving, caring and generous to all he came in contact with.
He is survived by his wife, Cyrene Henderson; sons, Welthworth, Bertram, and Alberto Roberts, Calvert and Calvin Henderson; daughters, Kay, Sharon, Ingrid, Madaline, Judith, Dora, Patsey, Annette, and Arlene Henderson, Jacinth Sutton and Iesha Roberts-Henderson; daughters-in-law, Lorenze, Doris and Jacklyn Roberts, Denise Henderson; grandchildren, Tamesha, Tahja, Tashmore, Takesha, Michael, Kara, Shaguille, Jamille, Latisha, Claxton Jr., Shamall, and Keisha Roberts, Shantel Harley; and 16 other grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 16 nephews and 15 nieces; special friends, Ira Todman, Stanley “Harry” Phillips Sr., and Steve “Big Steve” Samuel; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The viewing will be Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Blyden Memorial Chapel from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Friday, April 23, from 9 to 10 a.m., with the service following immediately at 10 a.m. at the Shiloh Seventh-day Adventist Church, which is across from the fire station in Tutu.
Interment will be at the Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
