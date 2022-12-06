The funeral service for John Winston Christopher will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10. Viewing is from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service at 11 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church Interment will be in Western Cemetery #2
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Boal Christopher; sons, Winston Danvis Christopher; Rolston Dale Christopher and Jerry Jones Christopher; grandchildren, Teashawn, Ebony, Jeremiah, and Antonio Christopher, Halima and Ruwhiy Barrow; great-grandchildren, Teashawny and Ariel Christopher; a sister, Eugenia Sprauve; a brother, George Franklin Christopher; sister-in-law, Mabel Christopher; nephews, Harold, Burton (Linda), Willis (Wanda), Mitchell (Stephanie), Milton (Almira) Turnbull, Gershwin Sprauve, Norval and Andy (Nelthia) Christopher, Eddie (Karen), Mario (Laura), Morris, Ashley (Kimberly), and Isaiah (Darlene) Stout; nieces, Nora, Myrtle, Hanna, Deveined, Prudence, and Tammy Christopher; Alice George, Denise Smith, Vivian Thomas-Stout, Corina Stout, Vivian Daniel, Patricia Turnbull, Linda Lambert, Ghislaine Sprauve, Priscilla (Carl) Stout-Barnes Nephew In Laws: Carl Barnes, Alexander Krigger, Francis Maxwell Sr., Linton ‘Bobby’ Rabsatt, Selekt Semper, Elridge Thomas Special Niece: Marilyn Stout- Rabsatt Special Friend: Orthlie Adams Grand Nephews: Robert Robinson, Aiah Buncome, Lemar, Leron, Stephen, and Daniel Smith; Naneen, Andrew, Teshawn, and Alex Christopher; Alexander, Mario Emmanuel, Mario Efrain,and Imuku Isaiah Stout; Linton and Leon Rabsatt; Asheem, Aaden, Willis Jr, Michael, Mitchell Jr,and Mitchell Turnbull; Lindon King, Melly Rogers, Wakeen Wade, Johnathan Mc Kenzie,and Francis Maxwell JrGrand Nieces: Laytoia Dowe, Linesha and Letisha Rabsatt, Michell and Chensy Krigger; Ada Stout Hughes, Anita Stout, Latesah Murray, Adelia and Aniqueka Christopher, Chole Daniels, Aisha, Shannel, Latoya, and Eishaun Turnbull, Nicole Walters, Angelica Haynes, Mariel Chennel Barnes; Kamela, Miracle, Destiny, Mariella, E’dee and Edesha Stout; Lawanda Maxwell, Tikisha Weekes, Raquel Camacho, Shauna Henry and Quianna Wade; great-grandnephews, Maleki Cunningham, Lemal Tyson, Leroy and Leon Rabsatt Jr; Kadeem John, Leroy Henry, Khristopher and Jayce Stridiron, Amori and Te Mari Christopher, Chayne Charleswell, Shaquan, Shemoy, and Shecoy Smith; great-grandnieces, Zoe and Tasia Turnbull, Leaesha, Leanna, and Lekesha Rabsatt, Laniya I.and Leilone E. Semper and Kemya Gaddis.
The funeral is being arranged by Turnbull’s Funeral home and Crematory Services.
