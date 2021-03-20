Johnny Alberto Martinez died on Sunday, February 28,2021.
He was preceded in death by his son, Johnny Alberto Martinez Jr.; father, Celedonio Martinez; mother, Carmen Martínez; and brothers, Josue Martínez and Celestino Martinez.
He was survived by his daughter, J’Lene Martinez; brothers, Jose M., Ismael, William, Eddie, and Isaac Martínez; sisters, Blanca I. Maldonado, Carmen D. Cassius, María D. Khan, Sandra Y. Walcott and Marta J. Nicholas; nieces and nephews, Taniella Martínez and José Martínez Jr., Linda Finney, Kharisma Johnson, Melady and Travis Dolcar, Misael, Julie and Keila Maldonado, Craig Casimir, Jamal and Danny Andrews, Shawn and Kama Cassius, Darion, Amber Marie and Jahmaris Martínez, Abramarie and Abraham Khan Jr., Lawrence A. Walcott III and JeNe’ Walcott, Marisa Lalputan.
He was also survived by more nieces and nephews, Joshua Kellman, Shamyra, Jessica, Elyssa, Izaiah, Iahkiem, Iahkeil, Eddie E. and Asani Martínez, Gary Jr., Gareem and Genique Nicholas, Darnell Rutherford, Josue Martínez Jr., Isaac Jr., Izani, Izaylia, Izangeli, Inayah and Izabella Martínez, and Jamira Santiago; great- nieces and nephews, Teq’keisha, T’ana and Horace Matthew Jr., Aundre Dolcar, Kianna and Eliasim Maldonado, Jamal Williams Jr., Alma Casimir, Kamil, Kamani and Kamajay Cassius, Angel Luis III and Ariana Walker, Ava Kellman, G’Nia, G’Shawn and G’Vawn Nicholas, Genesis Rutherford, Earl Morris Jr., Sierra Scotland, Darion Martinez Jr., Shamyai Mitchell, Arieonny, Aarolyn, and Amiracle Lindsey, and Journi-Reign Filer
Other survivors include great-great-nephews, Haidyn Matthew and Raheem Murray Jr.; sisters-in-law, Danna and Latoya Martínez, and Ana C. Felix; brothers-in-law, Samuel Maldonado, Kenneth Cassius, Abraham Khan, Lawrence Walcott Jr. and Gary Nicholas; aunts, Margarita DeLeón Centeno, Carmen García, Milagritos Dávila, Lydia Negrón, Gloria Colon, Carmen and Malen Carrión, Lina Rosa and Ketty Rodríguez; cousins, Elizabeth, Manuel and Wanda Centeno, Mercedes and David Allahar, Cary M. Johnson, Carmen Ramos, Agustina Rosa and Rosita Felix; special friends, Leah Llanos, George Rohlsen, Freddy Perez, Ranai Evans, Jamillah Dullamsingh, Frances Ferdinand, Lolita Pryce, Ms. Carver; friends, JFK family, and Simmonds family; as well as other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The family requests that those in attendance wear royal blue.
The viewing will take place at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at H.U.E.C Iglesia El Tabernáculo, Estate William’s Delight. Interment will follow at Kingshill Cemetery, St. Croix.
The family requests that attendees wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
