Jon Braxton Strain
Jon Braxton Strain, a businessman, teacher, and devoted family man was born in Harrisburg, Pa., on June 9, 1939. He was the fourth of five children — two girls, three boys — born to Boyd Paul Strain Sr. and Eva Braxton Strain.
Jon was reared in a Christian and love-filled home with his parents and siblings. During his formative years, Jon showed a hint of the man he would later become — quiet, determined, and focused. He started delivering newspapers at the age of 10 for the Patriot-News Co., the city’s daily newspaper. On Saturdays, he and his sister Sheila hauled groceries from the farmer’s market to neighbors’ homes, and he was disciplined about saving his earnings. He attended Wickersham and Downing elementary schools, Edison Junior High and John Harris High School. At JHHS, from where he graduated in 1958, Jon was a member of the track team and enjoyed pole-vaulting and the high hurdles.
Having a desire to further his education, Jon enrolled at Cheyney State College outside of Philadelphia. During his collegiate years, he supplemented his income by working at Sunnycrest Farm for Boys, a faith-based charity that provided education and shelter for destitute children. Jon earned a bachelor of science degree with a major in industrial arts and had plans to become a high school teacher.
In 1962, Jon made a decision that changed the course of his life. The U.S. Virgin Islands was recruiting teachers; Jon applied for the job and was hired to report to St. Croix, located more than 1,700 miles from his home. As fate would have it, instead of St. Croix, Jon was assigned to St. Thomas as an industrial arts teacher. Not long after launching his teaching career at Charlotte Amalie High School, Jon met a local young lady, Melonita C. Newton, and a brief courtship turned into marriage in 1963. They had a beautiful wedding ceremony at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral in the heart of Charlotte Amalie.
After their first child was born, Jon determined that he needed additional income to support his family. In 1966, he was hired as a custodian by businessman Gilman Alstad, who had established ABC Janitors two years earlier. Alstad was so impressed with Jon’s attention to detail and work ethic that they became business partners. Alstad eventually sold Jon the business, and ABC Sales and Services Inc. has been serving the Virgin Islands since 1964.
Jon was devoted to his family, his business, and most of all his Christian faith that he and his wife shared with anyone who would listen. He was a role model for his children, nieces and nephews and always praised their accomplishments and encouraged them to study, work hard and aim high in life.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, Jon peacefully transitioned in his sleep into eternal life in Montgomery County, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Sybil, and a sister, Mary Ann McCullough. He leaves to survive him and to celebrate his life, his wife, Melonita N. Strain; two sons, Jon Jr., and Saul (Farrah), all of St. Thomas; two brothers, Boyd P. Strain Jr. of Harrisburg, Pa., and William Robert Strain of Philadelphia, Pa.; a sister, Sheila Strain-Bell (Edwin) of Charlotte, N.C., and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A private service and burial have been held. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
