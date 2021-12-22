We regret to announce the passing of Jonaki J. J. Hazel, who died Nov. 8, 2021.
He is survived by his mother, Lakeisha Smith; father, Joseph Hazel; daughter, Ah’Myah Hazel; son, J’Dai Hazel; special friend, Layeesha Ellis; sisters, Nakeisha Industrious, Jakiesha Penn, Ja’Shiloh Penn; brother, Malachi Industrious; grandmother, Margarita Smith; grandfathers, Ashton Smith; aunts, Rosalyn Jarvis, Kayrel Smith, Avarel Smith, Amariel Smith, Shareefa Hendrington; uncles, Justin Hazel, Paul Hazel; great-aunts, Sonia Smith, Cecily Smith, Beryl Smith, Joyce Jackson, Maria Petersen, Madlyn Petersen, Carolyn Petersen, Jacklyn Petersen; great-uncles, Hugo Petersen, Alfredo Dawson, Floyd Hendrington, Ariel Smith, Selvin Smith, Elton Smith, Daniel Martin; great-great-aunts, Idalia Forbes, Ivy Creque; close cousins, T’Niqua Rogers, Dylante Dehaarte, Ne’Kayla Hazel, Norkia Hazel, Dahleeki Hazel, Ashia Hazel, Ashaki Hazel, Ajilelah Hazel, Juleesha Hazel, Jushan’l Hazel, Jusan’l Hazel, Kerise Hazel, Kelis Hazel, Keniah Hazel, Sheniah Hazel, Jahreem Hazel, Jahreema Hazel, Sekiah Hazel, Malik Rivera, Sherraine Barbel, Tamara Joseph, Carina Brathwaite-Rey, Elbe Brathwaite, Aketa Brathwaite, Ikim Blackett, Roniqua Henley, A’yana Phillips; close friends, Jaaheim Baxter, Cheryl Liburd, Liston Georges Cheryl Willie and family, Angie Rivera-Brooks and family, Desi Xavier and family, Keisha Donadelle and family, the Hodge family, the Jackson family, the Bovoni and Nadir Community godparents: Ayanna Warner, Tina Thomas, I’yana Ross, Natasha Hodge.
The first viewing will be Monday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church with services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.