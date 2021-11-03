A funeral service is set for Nov. 18 for Jonelle D. Michael.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wenford Michael.
She is survived by her mother, Marilyn Michael; her brothers, Jermaine and Javaun Michael; sister-in- law, Senae Glasgow; nieces, Jelissa Michael and Emya Glasgow; nephews, Jayce and Juelz Michael; aunts, Victoria and Sylvia Prophet, Rosemary Edwards and Enid Ambrose; uncle, Alwyn Prophet Sr.; Ivanna Eudora Kean High School Class of 1994; the Memorial Moravian Church family; special cousins, Gene Harrigan and his children, Dale Abraham and his children, Fernando Abraham and his children, Dalma Elvin and his children, Claudia Chiddick and her children, Sharon Chiddick and her children, Alwyn Prophet Jr. and his children, Gary Prophet and his children, Calvin Prophet and his children, Natasha Joseph and her children, Tansika David and her daughter, Vanessa Prophet, Tyrone Prophet Jr., Roger Prophet, Barbara Smith, Joseann Plunkett, Alex Prophet, Winston Prophet, James Prophet, Keron Prophet, Joycelyn Cadet, Ruthlyn Smith, Naiomi Smith, Diane Sylvester, Theodore, Oswin, Kevin And Tisha Faulkner.
The first viewing is Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. The second viewing is Thursday, Nov. 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Memorial Moravian Church. The service is 10 a.m. Interment is at Memorial Moravian Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
turnbullsfuneralhomevi@yahoo.com.
