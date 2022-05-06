The family of retired firefighter Jose A. James Jr., better known as
Preach, would like to announce his passing on April 28, 2022, on St
Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doreen O. James.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first viewing is Wednesday, May 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. A second viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 12, at Blyden Memorial Chapel with the service at 10 a.m.
He will be laid to rest at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
A St. Thomas native, Jose enjoyed playing the guitar, was "the coach", an avid fisherman, and a tennis and paddle ball player. He also loved sharing his knowledge with others.
He is survived by his son, Alphonso James; daughters, Jasmine Grey,
Barbara James, Jennifer James-Webson, Marilyn James-Chambers,
Valencia James-Danet and Catherine James; adopted daughters, Thelma James and Patrice Donovan; adopted sons, John "Toni" Beltou and Raphael Jameson; sons-in-law, Matthew Danet and Patrick Chambers; daughter-in-law, Geraldine James; brothers, Vincent and Rhudel James; sisters, Estrelle Industrious, May and Denise James; grandchildren, Kristal Danet, Perry Stoutt Il and Cristen Stoutt, Mariama Chambers, Michal Prince-Parker, Wendell, Zebulun, Elisha, Bathsheba, Israel, Nehemiah, Alexandria, Rebeckah Prince: Hanifa, Reyna, Dejazah and Chinnitah Jolly, Felicia James-Caldwell, Ashica Niles, Mahershalalhashbaz, Solomon, Eva, Abigail, Enock, Ruth, Abraham, Sarah, Phineas, Hadassah Webson; 36 great-grandchildren; numerous friends, nieces, nephews and other relatives from the James, Penns, Stevens, Georges families of St. John, Tortola and Virgin Gorda.
Our family would like to thank everyone for their support, care and love during this time.
