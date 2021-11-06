Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jose Andres Encarnacion Sr. on Oct. 22,2021, at the age of 74.
He passed away at Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan, Puerto Rico. He was preceded in death by his wife, Socorro Encarnacion; and his son, Jose Encarnacion Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Juanita Encarnacion; daughter, Jessica Dazle; granddaughters, Pearl Dazle and Celestial Dazle; son-in-law, Salvatore Dazle; sister, Teya Encarnacion; brothers, Francisco "Paco" Encarnacion, and Felipe Encarnacion; the family’s longtime friend, Yira Aubain; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing will be Monday, Nov. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Hurley's Funeral Home. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Only those who were considered close to him or knew him well could attend his funeral in order to limit a large gathering. Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
