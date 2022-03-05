It is with heartbreaking sadness that the family of Jose Antonio Ortiz., affectionately known by family and friends as “Tony”, announces his passing on Feb. 8, 2022, at the age of 65.
Jose Ortiz was born Jan. 17, 1957, on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, to Octavio Ortiz and Ada Monell-Ortiz. Jose worked at Pueblo Supermarket for more than 30 years, serving as a butcher, and quickly became the manager for the Meat Department.
Jose was a hardworking man, who started working at the age of 16. From the 1980’s to the 1990’s he held positions at Grand Union, Lucy’s, Mountain Top, and Marina Market. In his private time Jose No. 1 pastime was listening to Bob Marley music. He also enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling and “Texas Ranger,” most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
Jose is survived by his wife, Marie Ortiz; daughters, Karima Ortiz, Emily Ortiz, Ada Ortiz, and Mauly Ortiz; sons, Tony Ortiz Sr., Tyrone Ortiz, and Vernon Ortiz; grandchildren, La’Mone Ortiz, Tony Ortiz Jr., Ti’Jah Ortiz, Ta’Ziyah Ortiz, Tony Lewis, Te’Fari Ortiz, K’Myah Ortiz, Jah’Reem Ortiz, Jah’Sinique Ortiz, Ju’Naisha Carty, Mau’Ryah Hart, Azion Ortiz, Aziah Ortiz, Irijah Ortiz, Imanuel Ortiz, Adonijah Ortiz, K’Mya Ortiz, MonayeJah Ortiz, Janye Ortiz, Javion Ortiz; siblings, Zoraida Joseph, Estelita Thompson, Marisel Ortiz, Gricelle Ortiz, Billy Ayala, Angel Clark; nieces, Angelica Joseph, Jamie Joseph, Ada Stout-Hudges, Anita Stout, Natasha Norford, Ayanna Thompson, Amanda Thompson, Keisha Ayala, Jamiela Ayala, Kishima Ayala, Corailta Ayala, Latoya Ayala, Angeline Ayala, Christina Ayala, Jamila Brutus, Dior Finch; nephews, James Joseph Jr., Mackinley Thompson, Destin Thompson Jr., K’Vard Tatum, Samuel Davila Jr., Herman Farrell, Claudy Brutus, Khoy Brutus, Eduardo Brutus, Shandale Brutus, Jalani Brutus, Kendrick Brutus; uncles, Felix Santana, Sandy Santana, Luis Rodriguez Jr., John Rodriguez, Ricardo Rodriguez, Miguel Pagan, Larry Martin, Rafael Lora; aunts, Petra Martin, Dalila Santana, Maria Lora, Carmen Rios, Myrza Santana, Evette Lewis, Catalina Diaz, Manuela Wallace; sons-in-law, Lorenzo Gillion and Jason Turnbull; sisters-in-law, Marielle Brutus, Guillene Brutus, Yvette Brutus, Yvonne Brutus; brothers-in-law, James Joseph Sr., Claudy Brutus, Paul Brutus, Ramon Brutus; special friends, Louie, Freddy, Santa, Ashton; and many other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing for Jose Antonio Ortiz is Thursday, March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home. On Friday, March 11, a viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. at Holy Family with the service at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
