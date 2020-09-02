Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jose Encarnacion Jr. on Aug. 4, 2020, at the age of 49 at Schneider Regional Medical Center.
He was survived by his father, Jose Encarnacion Sr.; sister, Jessica Dazle; nieces, Pearl Dazle and Celestial Dazle; brother-in-law, Salvatore Dazle; aunts, Teya Encarnacion, Grace Adams, Gloria Acosta, Delia Anaya and Teli Rojas; uncles, Francisco “Paco” Encarnacion, Felipe Encarnacion and George Sigala; and many cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. with service immediately following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
