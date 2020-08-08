We regret to announce the passing of our loved Josefa Olea, also known as “Elena,” who passed away Aug. 1, 2020, in St. Thomas, V.I.
Josefa “Elena” was a charming, loving, kindhearted and caring soul. She was always smiling and offering a word of encouragement to those fortunate enough to pass her path.
Josefa “Elena” is survived by her son, Pedro Livio Guerrero; daughters, Kendy Javier and Ericka Javier; granddaughters, Yary Javier, Ashely Guerrero, Maribel Guerrero; grandsons, Darwyn Reyes Javier, Delwyn Javier and Yanuel Amir De la Cruz; father, Catalino Olea; mother, Juana Guerrero; brothers, Anselmo Olea “Joselo”, Julio Guerrero “Julito”, Victor Guerrero, Secundino Guerrero”Alfredo”; sisters, Eusebia Olea “Alicia” and Paula Olea “Jaqueline”; nieces, Angela, Nani, Fanny, Yorlenis, Evelyn, Kilsy, Charina, Yurky, Greichy, Brianny, Kiara, Amirha; nephews, Reynaldo, Jose Miguel, Victor “Freisy”, Anewdis, Franchy, Melvin “Gono”, Victor “Junito”, Carlitos Concepcion, Kelvin Concepcion; aunts; uncles; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
The viewing is from 3 to 5 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Turnbull's Funeral Home.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all times.
Elena, sleep in peace. You will forever be missed, remembered and loved.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
