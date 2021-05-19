It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that the family announces the transition of their father, grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend Joseph A. Jackson Sr., also known as Joseph A. Hughes.
“Jacko, Joe, Desmond or Chick," as he was affectionately known, departed this life peacefully in the early morning of Friday, April 30, 2021, at his daughter’s home at the blessed age of 85.
Jacko was born and raised on the beautiful island of Antigua where he learned his trade of construction and carpentry before migrating to St. Thomas, USVI, in 1960. During his work experience, he worked for Tom Qualey Construction Company, constructing many major buildings on the island in the 1960’s-1970's.
Our famous Sparky's & Bolero Perfume, Liquor & Jewelry store was where he also worked for a long period of time before joining the Channel 10 TV station as a maintenance employee. He later was employed by A.H. Riise as maintenance supervisor, in which he considered this company as part of his family where he made many lasting memories. In 2011 he retired.
His favorite past time was playing dominoes and playing his little ukulele while whistling to a tune. Jacko made his children very happy and at peace when he made the biggest and best decision of his lifetime by accepting Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and Lord.
Jacko was preceded in death by his parents, Gerald Sydney Strickland Joel Cyril Jackson and MaryAnn Elizabeth Hughes-Jackson; brother, James Jackson; sister, Coleeta Jackson; nephews, Stedroy L. Caesar and Ivan Caesar; ex-wife, Aileen Eliza Hamilton-Caesar-Jackson; son, Terrence Jackson; stepson, attorney Azekah E. Jennings; grandson, Tyronne Jackson; son-in-law,Ethelbert M. Smith and sister-in-law, Rosabelle A. Hazel-Caesar.
Those whom Jacko leaves behind to cherish his memories are his children; sons, Pastor Alister Jackson, Virgil A. Jackson, Joseph J. Jackson Jr. (JayJay) and Shawn Jackson; daughters, Sylvia A. Jackson-James, Karen I. Thomas, Gwen R. Jackson-Smith, Theodora A. Jackson-Flavius, Aileen L. Jackson II and Aynnayka Davis; adopted daughter, Rukiya Hyman (Sereng Hansen, Ajahni Rhymer and Ashay Rhymer); sons-in-law, Linrol M. James and Padgett Thomas; daughters-in-law, Valdrina Jackson and Robin Jackson; brothers-in-law, St. Clair Isaac Caesar, Hermon Ashton Caesar, Melford Caesar, Charles Caesar and Ivan Rudolph Caesar; sisters-in-law, Maria Richardson, Henrietta Daniel, Margaret Byfield, Rosina Caesar and Syrett Caesar; grandchildren, Shantier James, Kareem James, Jahaziel Ben Isreal, Ahesha Graham (Steven), Jamelia Jackson, Jeilia Jackson, Tonie Jackson, Lyle Jackson, Terrencia Jackson, Tamole Jackson, Shenika Jackson, Daria Jackson, Jamilya Christopher, Agnes Powell, Jarsie Jacquet, Clerson Jacquet, Melanie Jackson, Ayanna Jackson, Alexandria Jackson, Cameron Jackson, Julian Johnson, Samantha St. Luce Jackson, Brian Jackson, Ashley Jackson, Laquintin Dunnigan, Laris Mathis and Jasmine Strozier; great-grandchildren, Emerald Jennings, Emery Jennings, Asha Jennings, Jazeke Jennings, Caleb James, Daniel James, Angel Franklin, Kaithlyn Franklin, Tanisha Jackson, Tyiem Jackson, Mizzorn Jackson, Tyrian Jackson, Kylah Jackson, Tonaijah Jackson, Tonahjae Jackson, Julius Dre Hinds, Ramouy Joseph, Ashley Haile, A'Shayla Haile, A'Shaina Haile, Haniah Davis, Keshia Dunnigan, Kaleah Dunnigan, Kimoni Dunnigan, Jamirria Mathis, Hendrix Mathis, Harlem Mathis, Brielle Strozier, Amiyah Jackson and Kadence Jackson; cousins, Samuel Nicholas (Clare), Keithley Joseph (Yvonne), Carlton Hackett (Vania), Augusta Huggins and Mavis George; nephews, Oswald Jackson (Darcus), and Karl Caesar (Maricia); nieces, Mildred Carty, Judy Petersen, Jacqueline Hazel-Leader (Maurice and Omar), Rhona Caesar-Shillingford (Leroy and Chase), Robyn Caesar, Vera Louis (Larry Sr., Jahmal Gray and Larry Jr.) and Ingrid Trotman; extended family, Filippo Cassinelli and A. H. Riise family, Edric Jones (Joyce), EJ Feliciano (Tara), Louisa Willock, Carl Maloon, Helen Edwards, Valdemar Roebuck (Walley), Mother Maggie Thomas, Sydney Flax, Laura Rabsatt, Olive Queeley, Roy Sheridan, Lyra Hodge-Steele (Franklin), Rhoda Johnlewis (Maria, mother), Ferrence Tongue, Gladise Connor, Stella Antoine, Catherine Matthew, Skeeter Dowell, Neta Christopher, Angela Warner, Angela Skeete-Dawkins, Lydia Brown-Benjamin, Elizabeth Pichardo; pastors, Adel Brown, Sandye Wilson, Earl V. Harrison, Glenville Thompson, Ron Thomas, Carswell Leonard, Comet Chalwell and Kenneth Benjamin; medical staff, doctors Reva Richardson, Nathaniel Duke, Gilbert Comissiong; nurses Catherine Lake, Amy League, Barbara Bird and fourth floor medical staff; Continuum Care (hospice) Samantha Sabo, Ida Brown, Reggie Hutchinson, Eavey-Monique James, Desiya Samuel, Naomi Mathruin and Ahimsa Browne; and other family members and friends too numerous to make mention of, but we say a grateful “THANK YOU"!
The funeral arrangements are set for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Oasis Church of God Of Prophecy, across from Donoe intersection on St. Thomas. The viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. The service will follow. Please wear vibrant colors, which represent joy. Jacko loved going to the beach, so as to honor his request, he will be cremated.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.