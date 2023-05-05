Joseph A. Leonard
The family is sad to announce the passing of Joseph A. Leonard, who passed on April 16, 2023.
He is survived by his companion, Gloria Challenger; sons, Joseph A Leonard II, Daryl A Thompkins (step); daughters, China Leonard, Valencia Louisy (step); brother, Charles Leonard; grandchildren, Ariel Leonard, Josiah Leonard, Trinity Smith, Calisha Smalls; nieces, Britany Leonard, Natasha Leonard, Anaise Azille (grandniece); caregivers, Tina Hazel, Nathalie Bestine.
First viewing will be held Monday, May 8, 2023, 4 to 6 p.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Second viewing will be held Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m., at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services. Interment Eastern Cemetery.
