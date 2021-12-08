Joseph Abbott, Jr. sadly announces his passing on Nov. 17, 2021.
He is survived by his mother, Deborah J. Ruan-Abbott; father, Dwayne J. Abbott, Sr. (Judy Bowery-Abbott); son, Le’Jahni Abbott; sisters, Le’Trisse and Le’Nique Abbott, Jahshema, Jahkila, and Jahmesha Joseph and Jahlema Henry; brothers, Jahmeil D. Abbott and Dekeshawn J. Abbott; grandmothers, Clarissa E. Ruan and Ilva H. Jennings; aunts, Dianne Headad (Horrace), Delta Lake (Raphael), Diane Ruan-Viville, Denise Ruan, Cheryl Abbott, Roxann, Radiant, and Samantha Daly, Sparkle Logan (Daryl), Sezille Reovan, Bridget Hodge; uncles, Niel Ruan Sr. (Amy), Aubrey Ruan Sr. (Sharon), Darrell A. Ruan Sr., Elbert Proctor Sr., Donald Pickering, Norman Abbott, Delroy Ross (Marsha), Dwayne Davila (Lia), Delvin Prescod Sr. (Danyale); godparents, Lorna Parson, Jennifer Sanchez, Celina Barthlett, Valentine D. Grant, Dale Vanterpool, Alfred Maduro, John Venzen, Eldread Potter; nieces, Dejahnique and Destine’ Abbott, Jahshenique and Jahniqe Letang, Jahmequa, Jahmira and Jahmyra Chinnery, Jada Dinkens; nephews, Me’Koi K. Malone, Jahmari, Jahmeil, Jahmani, Kalhen, and Demauri Abbott, Jahshem and Jaheem Letang, Jahmaki Joseph, Jahkeel and Jahkai Elmes, Akil Nibbs; special cousins, Elbert Proctor, Jr. (Abriel), Jermaine Ruan (Jacklyn), Jeannine Bonelli, Kisha Corbett (Terence), Darrell Ruan Jr., Jacqueline Wynter, Nia and Neikia Brathwaithe, Kanika Henley; cousins: Akeem, Jaered, Jelessa, Jaisean, De’Nique, Dazmine, Jamirah and De’Nae Pickering, James Jamison, Lauren Ruan, Dwayne, Aubrey III, Danielle, Kimberly, Clifford, Katrice Ruan, Dwayne Clendinen, Cassisa Ruan, Carla, Delano and Selwyn King, Eurgle Jr., Neil Jr., Chanee’, Nathan, Chelsea, Lorne Ruan Jr., Cherise Hodge, Mia and Aliyah Felix, Anesia Marshall; special friends, Kamali Burk, Brain “Bravo” Roberts, Throdore Lasley, Elston Rhymer, Jr., Terrence “Tall T” Rabsatt, Akil Lewis, Kareem Thompson, Richard Clendinen, Jacoi Percival, Neville “Champy” Amey, Halva Hart IV, Claudia Swan, Latoi Benjamin, Ja’Nelle Forbes, Teandre Thompson, LeMonte Joseph, Sharifa Joseph, Shamarley Joseph, Ajamu Kwasi Brathwaite, Gregson Simon, Rena Stephens, Cherelle Stapleton, Miranda Marie; special family, Ruans, Corbetts, Faulkners, Proctors, Reovans, Brathwaites, Stephens, Turnbulls, James, Georges, Simeon, A&S, Krush, Evolution, Kirwin Terrace West, Virgin Haven, Native Son, West Zan Zani & Tortola Wharf family; and many more cousins and family too numerous to mention
The first viewing is Friday, Dec. 10, at Blyden Chapel from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing is Saturday, Dec. 11, at Living Word Family Ministries Church (across from Lindquist Beach) from 9 to 10 a.m. with the service at 10 a.m. Burial at the Eastern Cemetery.
