In loving memory of my husband, Staff Sgt. Joseph Alexander Kitnurse, who passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 81 after a lengthy illness.
He was born on Oct. 21, 1937, in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Esmeralda Jackson and Gerald O. Kitnurse.
He attended Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School and graduated June 23, 1955. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army in May of 1956 where his career began and received numerous awards while he served. During his career, he traveled extensively throughout the world. He was a soft-spoken man with a calm composure and spoke many languages. He was a happy-go-lucky person with an infectious smile.
He met Carmen in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, after a tour in Germany in 1969, they fell in love and married Oct. 1, 1970, in Fort Hood, Texas, where they began their lives.
He retired after 20 years of service in the U.S. Army and enrolled at Central Texas College, where he obtained an associate degree in business. After he obtained his degree, he attended the Civil Services Predatory School. He traveled to Europe and earned his G12 and came back to Texas where he finally retired.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen; children, Laura Mae Gilbert, Roy, Rosa; sisters, Sam and Gwendolyn Lawrence, Marie Louise Daniel and Patricia Benjamin Kitnurse; eight nieces and 11 nephews; cousins, Rudolph and Tiny Jackson, Roy Jackson, Roy Abraham, Denis and Anna Mae Comment, Corine; mother-in-law, Ethel Augusta Knight; sister-in-law, Delores and Clarence Nibbs; brother-in-law, Calvin and Janet Bastian; David and Maureen Bastian; five grandchildren; and friend, Larry Griffith.
A memorial service will be held at Cook Walden Forest Oaks Chapel in Austin, Texas, on Aug. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. On Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m., he will receive a full military honors funeral service where his remains will be laid to rest in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. May his soul rest in peace.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.