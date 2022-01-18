We announce with sadness the passing of Joseph Alphonso Simmonds, also known as “Simmo” or “Joe,” who transitioned from this life on Jan. 2, 2022, while in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 89.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elsie Simmonds.
Joe was born on the island of St. Croix, V.I., but moved to St. Thomas as a young boy. After completion of his secondary education at the Charlotte Amalie High School, Joe enlisted into the U.S. Army where his training, assignments and experience would catapult him into fighting in the Korean conflict; and thereafter being bestowed meritorious commendation medals while in the Virgin Islands Army National Guard. Of note, Joe is proudly recognized as the first native Virgin Islander in the Army National Guard to rise to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer IV. In conjunction with his service as a military man, he also served in the Virgin Islands government, namely, the Internal Revenue Bureau for 39 years as the group supervisor of audit enforcement in St. Thomas. His accomplishments were many; however, chief among them was the birth of his sons.
Joe is survived by his three sons, Clayton, Neal and Vince Simmonds; his grandchildren, Naeem, Lakyshia, Nadrea, K-Yani, Chaniydra, Nyrese, Akeem and Akima Simmonds.
Joe was a great-grandfather to Nia, Nyela, N’kyjah, N’kylah and Nylyn Simmonds, DeAndré Mobley Sr., Rodeesha Simmonds, JeVonté Hodge, Tremani, Sanje, and Nyru Jr., Jahquan Simmonds; and great-great-grandfather to DeAndré Mobley Jr.
Joe is also survived by his sisters, Eleanor Josiah, Betsy Mae Francis, Demaris Hull, LaVerne Francis, Lauren Baptiste, Sandra Williams and Juliette Simmonds; his brothers, Milton, Raymond, Vincent Jr., Lyle Francis and Dwight Simmonds; his daughter-in-law, Dr. Dionne Simmonds, and special friends, Keithley Amey, Rosetta Lewis, Claudette Farrington, Albert Alonzo and Charlene Brady, Beverlie Baron, Junior Huggins and Edward Thomas.
Also, among Joe’s survivors are his godchildren, Tameka Amey, Brandon and Brian Brady. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first viewing is Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home and on Friday, Jan. 21, a second viewing will be held at Holy Family Church from 9 a.m. with a mass service following at 10 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
