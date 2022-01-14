We announce with sadness the passing of Joseph Alphonso Simmonds, also known as “Simmo” or “Joe,” who transitioned from this life on Jan. 2, 2022, while in Tampa, Fla., at the age of 89.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Elsie Simmonds.
Joe was born on the island of St. Croix, V.I., but moved to St. Thomas as a young boy. After completion of his secondary education at Charlotte Amalie High School, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army where his training, assignments and experience would catapult him into fighting in the Korean conflict, and thereafter being bestowed meritorious commendation medals while in the Virgin Islands Army National Guard.
Of note, Joe proudly is recognized as the first native Virgin Islander in the Army National Guard to rise to the rank of chief warrant officer IV. In conjunction with his service as a military man, he also served in the Virgin Islands government, namely the Internal Revenue Bureau, for 39 years as the group supervisor of audit enforcement on St. Thomas. His accomplishments were many, however, chief among them was the birth of his sons.
Joe is survived by his three sons, Clayton, Neal and Vince Simmonds; and his grandchildren, Naeem, Lakyshia, Nadrea, K-Yani, Chaniydra, Nyrese, Akeem and Akima Simmonds.
Joe was a great-grandfather to DeAndré Mobley Sr., Rodeesha Simmonds, JeVonté Hodge, Tremani, Sanje, and Nyru, Jr., Jahquan Simmonds; and great-great-grandfather to DeAndré Mobley Jr.
Joe is also survived by his sisters, Eleanor Josiah, Betsy Mae Francis, Demaris Hull, LaVerne Francis, Lauren Baptiste, Sandra Williams and Juliette Simmonds; his brothers, Milton, Raymond, Vincent Jr., Lyle Francis and Dwight Simmonds; his daughter-in-law, Dr. Dionne Simmonds; and special friends, Keithley Amey, Rosetta Lewis, Claudette Farrington, Albert Alonzo and Charlene Brady, Beverlie Baron, Junior Huggins and Edward Thomas.
Also among Joe’s survivors are his godchildren, Tameka Amey, Brandon and Brian Brady.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematory Services. The first viewing is Jan. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, and on Jan. 21, a second viewing will be held from 9 a.m. and a mass service will follow at 10 a.m. with interment at Western Cemetery No. 1.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com/
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.