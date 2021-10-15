Joseph Anthony Barbel
Mr. Joseph Anthony Barbel passed away peacefully in his sleep on Oct. 7, 2021, in Mashpee, Mass. He was 87 years old.
“Jo Jo,” as he was affectionately known to all who knew and loved him, was born on St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, to Leopold and Blanche Barbel. The youngest of six siblings, like his siblings before him, Jo Jo began his primary education at Ss. Peter and Paul School on St. Thomas before ultimately graduating from high school in New York City.
After starting a family with his first wife in New York City, Jo Jo later returned to St. Thomas, where he followed in his family’s entrepreneurial footsteps. Mr. Joseph Barbel was the owner and proprietor of multiple successful businesses, including Alegré Water Delivery, the Lindbergh Bay Beach Club, and the Savannette Restaurant. Among his favorite business venture was “JoJo Productions,” his live music entertainment and promotion company. Through this venture, with the support of his second wife, Jo Jo fostered his passion for salsa, jazz and calypso music by sponsoring performances by well-known and emerging musicians and bands at multiple venues throughout the Caribbean.
A quintessential “Jack of all trades,” in his later years he merged his unabated love for the ocean with service to the government of the Virgin Islands as a maritime assistant at the U.S. Virgin Islands Division of Fish and Wildlife. He worked at the division for many years, and he took great pride in his ability to support the division’s fisheries and wildlife management needs.
Upon his retirement from the Division of Fish and Wildlife, Jo Jo enjoyed a free-spirited island lifestyle with his final bride. Until her death, they enjoyed travelling and the joys of maturing on their island paradise.
Before moving to Cape Cod in the summer of 2017, Jo Jo savored the simplicity of island life. He made regular trips to his beloved Coki Point Beach, where, among other things, he often tongue-in-cheek referred to himself as the “senior wife guard.” Up until his final days, he often spoke of returning to his beloved Coki Beach.
Uniquely armed with an unrestrained vocabulary and quick wit, to be loved by Jo Jo was indeed a special gift. While he was a devout family man, Jo Jo’s family ties extended beyond biological bloodlines. As such, he leaves to grieve scores of loved ones who will miss his colorfully charismatic and charming personality. However, he will be missed most by his 10 children, 36 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren.
After a family memorial in Cape Cod, he will be laid to rest in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
If you would indeed behold the spirit of death, open your heart wide unto the body of life.
For life and death are one, even as the river and the sea are one.
In the depth of your hopes and desires lies your silent knowledge of the beyond;
And like seeds dreaming beneath the snow your heart dreams of spring.
Trust the dreams, for in them is hidden the gate to eternity. (Gibran)
The first viewing will be Wednesday, Oct. 20, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The funeral service (Mass) is Thursday, Oct. 21, at 9 a.m. at Ss. Peter and Paul Cathedral on St. Thomas. Interment is at Western Cemetery immediately following Mass on Thursday.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home, http://www.turnbullsfuneralvi.com.
Lucina Lake
The funeral service for Lucina Lake of St. John is set for Saturday, Oct. 16.
The viewing is from 9 to 10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church on St. John. The interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery.
She is survived by her sister, Irene Stapleton; daughters, Adonna Bartlette and Lorna Bartlette; sons, Mark Lake and David Lake; daughter-in-law, Joya Lake; granddaughters, Claydonna Bartlette, Tara Bartlette, Kai Bartlette, Sherean Joseph, Shaneca Joseph and Azalea Lake; granddaughter-in-law, Marelva Bartlette; grandsons, Dario Bartlette, Travis Bartlette, Philson Joseph and Azhar Lake; great-granddaughters, Tamyra Bartlette, Tummyah Bartlette, Teyah Bartlette, Tavoria Bartlette, Atasia Gordon, NaLeigh Joseph, Shyra Joseph, Shyane Joseph and Daniella Knight-Bartlette; great-grandsons, Adahni Gordon, Kaije’ Joseph, Amaziah Fredrick and Elijah Thomas-Bartlette; and relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Professional funeral services are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
