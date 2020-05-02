We regrettably announce the passing of Joseph Dennis on Wednesday, April 6, 2020. He was 80 years old.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony Dennis and Mario Dennis Sr.; and favorite cousin, Rita L. Callwood.
Joseph was born on St. Thomas to the late Martha A. Jennings and George E. Dennis Sr.
He leaves to mourn his children, to include Josephine P. Seabrooks, Donna L. Dennis, Elizabeth "Betty" M. Dennis, Joseph Dennis Jr. and David A. Dennis; brothers, George E. Dennis Jr. and Mitchell Dennis Sr.; sisters, Bernice "Tiny" Dennis-Lake, Drucilla Dennis and Lily Washington; dearest niece, Ama Dennis; nine grandchildren, Jerome Seabrooks, Jaris Dennis, Lizann Dennis, Ebony Petersen, Amaker D. Smith, Craig A. Smith II, Anna M. Smith, Brianna Dennis and Khalfani Dennis; three great-grandchildren, Destiny, Elijah and Jaris Jr. Dennis; and a host of relatives too numerous to mention.
Joseph, after serving in the U.S. Army/82nd Airborne, returned home to worked for the V.I. government, specifically the Department of Planning and Natural Resources until his retirement. He was a building inspector, draftsman, farmer and veteran who took pride in his work ethic and upstanding integrity. He was formidable. He designed, built and lived in his home with his family in the neighborhood of Fortuna for close to 60 years and it was there he made his final rest – peacefully.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. People wishing to submit tributes or condolences should send them to rememberingjosephd1@gmail.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the Turnbull Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc.”
