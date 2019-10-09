Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Joseph Emanuel Rabsatt, also known as Big Joe, who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Schneider Hospital at the age of 76.
He is survived by his wife, Juanita Rabsatt; children, Terrence Rabsatt and Tammy Rabsatt-Sasso; daughter-in-law, Karen Benjamin-Rabsatt; son-in-law, Cyril Sasso III; brothers, Adolph Rabsatt, Oraldo Rabsatt, and Antonio Rabsatt; sisters, Diney Smith, Ilean Turnbull, Dinah Rabsatt and Bella George; brothers-in-laws, Jesse Owens, Roger Owens, Stanley Owens, Rudolph Smith, Sherman Presser Sr. and Dennis Bogger; sisters-in-law, Una Rabsatt, Louise Holmes, Irene Pressey, Jacqueline Bogger, Rosalind Smith, Bernice Owens and Rhonda Owens; grandchildren, Chantel Alphonse-Taylor, Teh’Rhon Rabsatt, Lenesha Rabsatt, Jae Sasso and J’Niyah Sasso; great-grandchildren, Knaeem, Knight and Cienna Taylor; special niece, Cynthia Rabsatt and many other nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; and special family friend, Marva Emanuel, Halva VanHeyningen, and Donald Dewindt
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the New Herrnhut Moravian Church. The service begins at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay. Arrangements are under the care of Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services of St. Thomas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.