We regret to announce the passing of Joseph Ezekiel Edwards, also known as “Joe Joe” of Stapleton Village, St. Peters, in St. Kitts, and Estate Bovoni, St. Thomas, V.I. He passed away at his home on Tuesday June 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nathaniel Edwards; and mother, Melvina Foxe.
He is survived by his wife, Ione R. Edwards; and children, Mervill Richards (U.K.), Viola Edwards (N.Y.), Ricaldo Edwards (Ga.), and Walter Edwards (Ma.); eight grandchildren and seven great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends too numerous to mention.
Funeral services for the late Joseph Ezekiel Edwards is scheduled for Friday, July 10, at Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center. The viewing is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
