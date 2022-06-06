Joseph Griffin
We regret to announce the passing of Joseph Griffin, a longtime St. Thomas resident and former president of the V.I. Taxi Association, on April 17, 2022, in Madison, Ala.
Joseph was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Amelia Hutton Maynard; his grandmother, Louisa “Edith” Griffin; his mother, Melvina Griffin Pemberton; his brothers, Paul “Sonny” Griffin and Nathaniel “Tanny” Griffin; and his first wife, Constance Oretha “Rita” Payne Doyling Griffin.
Joseph leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Marie Ellease Gumbs Griffin; his children, Heather L. Griffin, Hilma L. Griffin-Watson (Rodney), Hester L. Griffin, Hollis L. Griffin and Hillary L. Griffin-Washington (Robert); his sister, Enid Jeffrey; his sisters-in-law, Maria Griffin, Verna Gomez (Wilbert), Sonia Mussenden (Levi), and Lucrethia Lake; his brothers-in-law, Patrick Phillip, James C. Gumbs, and William F. Gumbs; grandchildren, Callum and Caitlyn Watson and Senji Johnson; step-grandchildren, Leisha M. Donastorg, Anthony Donastorg, Divine Donastorg and Shakira Adigun Donastorg; adopted children, Beverley Austin, Derrick Gumbs, Gerald Jerome, Dorene Browne-Louis, Dr. Rommel Johnson, Myron Lescott, Annette and Taniesha Mauvais; the children of the late Jane Butler; the children of the late Rolando and Clarice Roper; several nieces, nephews and cousins; the many nieces, nephews and cousins in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds in the U.K.; special friends, Pearline Woodcock, John Ryan, Henrietta Steele, Duncan Connor and Pastor and Mrs. George Bedford; his longtime friends and cousins from Butler’s Village: Nicholas Bussue, Whitman Browne, Leonard Flaharty and William Hutton.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Elder Joseph Griffin will be held at the Shiloh SDA Tabernacle (across from the Tutu Fire Station) on Sunday, June 26, at 10 a.m.
Persons desiring to submit tributes for the memorial booklet should email them to josephgriffintributes@gmail.com by Friday, June 10.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School. Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 502457, St. Thomas, V.I. 00805; call the school at 340-775-3525 to donate via credit card; or donate via PayPal at http://PayPal.me/STTJSDASCHOOL
Joseph Griffin was born June 7, 1934, in Butler’s Village, on the beautiful island of Nevis, West Indies. He attended White Hall and New River Elementary schools. As a young boy, he worked in farming alongside his grandmothers. In search of economic opportunities, Joseph moved to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in the 1950s. There he met and married Oretha “Rita” Payne Doyling, now deceased, and from their union were born Heather, Hilma, Hester, Hollis, and Hillarene (the 5HLGs).
Joseph worked as a laborer in construction and worked with V.I. Laundry, moving up the ranks to foreman. Joseph later became a taxi driver. He was a founding member of the Sugar Estate and V.I. Taxi Associations. With an eye to improving the visitor experience as they interacted with these tourism ambassadors, Mr. Griffin ran for several positions at the V.I. Taxi Association and was elected as recording secretary for several terms and then as president for six terms. Under his leadership, he brought a level of professionalism to the independent contractors: uniforms (tucked in shirts), clean vehicles and knowledge of the true history of the island. During his presidency, he spearheaded the construction of the V.I. Taxi Clubhouse in Estate Contant. Mr. Griffin’s motto for the association was, “Consider it done!” He also served on the V.I. Taxi Commission, and he testified before the V.I. Legislature as an advocate for the taxi industry.
From an early age, Joseph was raised to love and serve the Lord. He learned to read with his grandmother and great-grandmother, using the Bible as his primer. He was an active member of the Manning’s SDA Church in his village. He continued his active participation in the Adventist church when he moved to the Virgin Islands. He was appointed as an elder in 1957 under the leadership of Pastor Clifford Van Putten. He served the Lord and His church in active leadership as an elder for more than 59 years. In 2017, the Inter-American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church honored Elder Griffin as the longest-serving Elder in the Caribbean Union at their Mid-Year meeting in Miami.
Joseph married Marie Ellease Gumbs in 2007 and along with her, continued his life of faithful service to church and community. They led various ministries at the church and icommunity events.
In 2017, Elder Griffin faced one of his biggest challenges and moved to California for medical attention. Despite his medical challenges, Elder Griffin never complained. He was very active in church with his daughters in California. He was a regular attendee at the Wednesday Noon Prayer Group at the Mt. Rubidoux SDA Church. He could be found leading Sabbath School at the Moreno Valley SDA Church. Elder Griffin relocated to Alabama in 2019 and his ministry took on a new focus. He made weekly calls to his parishioners both back in St. Thomas and around the U.S. mainland, as well as making daily calls to family and friends offering words of encouragement and prayer. Of course, he kept up to date on the latest goings on back in St. Thomas by following “The Morning Mix.”
Elder Joseph Griffin lived life as a cheerful and faithful servant leader. He was called to his rest on Easter Sunday, April 17. Elder Griffin believed that the Life Giver will return for His faithful servants, calling them from their resting places from the corners of the globe and reuniting them with the faithful of all the ages. May we be found faithful!
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 27, at the Royal Chapel of Memories in Huntsville, Ala. Pastor Ammaran Williams was the eulogist, Pastor Marc Raphael the officiant, and Pastor Debleaire Snell pronounced the committal. Interment was in the Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Huntsville, Ala.
