Joseph Griffin
We regret to announce the passing of Joseph Griffin, a longtime St. Thomas resident and former president of the V.I. Taxi Association, on April 17, 2022, in Madison, Ala.
Joseph was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Amelia Hutton Maynard; his grandmother, Louisa “Edith” Griffin; his mother, Melvina Griffin Pemberton; his brothers, Paul “Sonny” Griffin and Nathaniel “Tanny” Griffin; and his first wife, Constance Oretha “Rita” Payne Doyling Griffin.
Joseph leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Marie Ellease Gumbs Griffin; his children, Heather L. Griffin, Hilma L. Griffin-Watson (Rodney), Hester L. Griffin, Hollis L. Griffin and Hillary L. Griffin-Washington (Robert); his sister, Enid Jeffrey; his sisters-in-law, Maria Griffin, Verna Gomez (Wilbert), Sonia Mussenden (Levi), and Lucrethia Lake; his brothers-in-law, Patrick Phillip, James C. Gumbs, and William F. Gumbs; grandchildren, Callum and Caitlyn Watson and Senji Johnson; step-grandchildren, Leisha M. Donastorg, Anthony Donastorg, Divine Donastorg and Shakira Adigun Donastorg; adopted children, Beverley Austin, Derrick Gumbs, Gerald Jerome, Dorene Browne-Louis, Dr. Rommel Johnson, Myron Lescott, Annette and Taniesha Mauvais; the children of the late Jane Butler; the children of the late Rolando and Clarice Roper; several nieces, nephews and cousins; the many nieces, nephews and cousins in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds in the U.K.; special friends, Pearline Woodcock, John Ryan, Henrietta Steele, Duncan Connor and Pastor and Mrs. George Bedford; his longtime friends and cousins from Butler’s Village: Nicholas Bussue, Whitman Browne, Leonard Flaharty and William Hutton.
A memorial service celebrating the life of Elder Joseph Griffin will be held at the Shiloh SDA Tabernacle (across from the Tutu Fire Station) on Sunday, June 26, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School. Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 502457, St. Thomas, V.I. 00805; call the school at 340-775-3525 to donate via credit card; or donate via PayPal at http://PayPal.me/STTJSDASCHOOL
Joseph Griffin was born June 7, 1934, in Butler’s Village, on the beautiful island of Nevis, West Indies. He attended White Hall and New River Elementary schools. As a young boy, he worked in farming alongside his grandmothers. In search of economic opportunities, Joseph moved to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, in the 1950s. There he met and married Oretha “Rita” Payne Doyling, now deceased, and from their union were born Heather, Hilma, Hester, Hollis, and Hillarene (the 5HLGs).
Joseph worked as a laborer in construction and worked with V.I. Laundry, moving up the ranks to foreman. Joseph later became a taxi driver. He was a founding member of the Sugar Estate and V.I. Taxi Associations. With an eye to improving the visitor experience as they interacted with these tourism ambassadors, Mr. Griffin ran for several positions at the V.I. Taxi Association and was elected as recording secretary for several terms and then as president for six terms. Under his leadership, he brought a level of professionalism to the independent contractors: uniforms (tucked in shirts), clean vehicles and knowledge of the true history of the island. During his presidency, he spearheaded the construction of the V.I. Taxi Clubhouse in Estate Contant. Mr. Griffin’s motto for the association was, “Consider it done!” He also served on the V.I. Taxi Commission, and he testified before the V.I. Legislature as an advocate for the taxi industry.
From an early age, Joseph was raised to love and serve the Lord. He learned to read with his grandmother and great-grandmother, using the Bible as his primer. He was an active member of the Manning’s SDA Church in his village. He continued his active participation in the Adventist church when he moved to the Virgin Islands. He was appointed as an elder in 1957 under the leadership of Pastor Clifford Van Putten. He served the Lord and His church in active leadership as an elder for more than 59 years. In 2017, the Inter-American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church honored Elder Griffin as the longest-serving Elder in the Caribbean Union at their Mid-Year meeting in Miami.
Joseph married Marie Ellease Gumbs in 2007 and along with her, continued his life of faithful service to church and community. They led various ministries at the church and community events.
In 2017, Elder Griffin faced one of his biggest challenges and moved to California for medical attention. Despite his medical challenges, Elder Griffin never complained. He was very active in church with his daughters in California. He was a regular attendee at the Wednesday Noon Prayer Group at the Mt. Rubidoux SDA Church. He could be found leading Sabbath School at the Moreno Valley SDA Church. Elder Griffin relocated to Alabama in 2019 and his ministry took on a new focus. He made weekly calls to his parishioners both back in St. Thomas and around the U.S. mainland, as well as making daily calls to family and friends offering words of encouragement and prayer. Of course, he kept up to date on the latest goings on back in St. Thomas by following “The Morning Mix.”
Elder Joseph Griffin lived life as a cheerful and faithful servant leader. He was called to his rest on Easter Sunday, April 17. Elder Griffin believed that the Life Giver will return for His faithful servants, calling them from their resting places from the corners of the globe and reuniting them with the faithful of all the ages. May we be found faithful!
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 27, at the Royal Chapel of Memories in Huntsville, Ala. Pastor Ammaran Williams was the eulogist, Pastor Marc Raphael the officiant, and Pastor Debleaire Snell pronounced the committal. Interment was in the Oakwood Memorial Gardens in Huntsville, Ala.
Cheryl Anita Harley
Cheryl Anita Harley, of Kingshill, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022. She was 73 years old.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Iris Wells Harley; and father, Frederick Lambert Harley.
She is survived by her son, Corbin Jerome Webster; sister, Mary L. Harley; adopted sister, Angelita “Nitty” Gautier; brothers, Raymond A. Harley, John A. Harley; sisters-in-law, Barbara Harley, Lorna Prosper Harley; nieces, Nicole L. George, Cheré Harley, Gabrielle Harley, Tai Moneé Harley; nephews, Jacques Harley, Raymond Harley Jr.; great-nephews, Malik O. Harris, Christian Fletcher; godchildren, Kishma Pickering, Milton Payne II; cousins, Lawrence Benjamin, Liston and Ackie Harley, Aubrey Harley, Roselin Thompson, Laurel Harley, Lucinda “Tiny” Todman, Lorraine Harley Schuster, Lauris Harley Lawrence, Holman Harley Jr., Laverne Harley Matthias, Julien Harley, Hilda Harley, Daphne Harley, Lawrence Benjamin Jr., Sean Benjamin, Anthony and Cathy Harley, René Harley Mosley, Lorena Harley, Ewart “Boo” Harley Jr., Vivian Harley Furet, Julice Harley Holder, Jaurel Harley, Ali Harley, Yvette Gumbs, William Wade Sr., William “Junie” Wade Jr., Kenneth and Aileen Marsh, Travis Harley, Trevor Harley, Dwayne “Fruddy” Harley, Micah Harley, Honoré Kirkland-Smith, Aaron Hodge, Doug and Don Marsh, Ruby Amey, Eldra Drew, Dolores Nibbs, Rita Wheatley, Edris Callwood, Jacqueline Callwood, Charlene Bastian Chinnery, Doreen Lewis, Carol Smith Powell, Carla Todman, Raphael Edwards, Gerry Simon, Rudy Harley, Antonio Steele, Yvonne Wells, Warren Wells Jr., Margaret Wells, Dionne Wells Hedrington, Maurice Wells, Alecia Wells, DeJongh Wells, Clarence Stephenson, Cassandra Foy, Maria Wesselhoft; special friends; and family too numerous to mention.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 24, on St. Croix at The Way of Cross Baptist Church in Catherine’s Rest. Pre-service tributes are from 9 to 10 a.m. and the service begins at 10 a.m. Colorful attire or madras may be worn at the memorial service.
Thelma Alberta Smith Gumbs
We regret to announce the passing of Thelma Alberta Smith Gumbs, who passed away peacefully and quietly Friday, June 3, 2022, at her place of residence at 91.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Peter Smith and Dorothy Smith-Gumbs; brothers, Pedro, Alfredo, Julio Smith; and his sisters, Julia Smith Scatliffe and Leona Smith Almestica.
Thelma Alberta Smith Gumbs, also known as Sister Smith or Ms. Thelma, is survived by her two daughters, Celia Anthony de Ramirez and Mayra Salomon; son-in law, Nestor Ramirez Sr., brothers, Felipe Smith, Benito Smith, Mario Smith and Silvio Smith; sisters, Graciela Smith, and Iris Smith-Edwards; grandchildren, Kelin Ramirez, Thelma Perez Ramirez, Nestor Ramirez, Jenica Ramirez, Amos Francis and George Francis; great-grandchildren, Nestor Ramirez Jr., Naara Ramirez, Nathan Ramirez, Kelana Ramirez, Emerald Ramirez, Micah Ramirez, and Jelian Diaz; nieces, Minerva Chinnery-Holloway, Yolanda Blaize, Cheryl Todman, Denisia George, Carmen Maynard, Marisa Smith, Kenia Edwards, Melissa Smith-Diaz, Denisia George, Sherise Smith, Bethsaida Smith-Hanley, Jennifer Smith, and Maria Smith Thomas; nephews, Kurt Hodge, Kenton Edwards, Ricardo Scattliffe, Sedinio Smith (Effo), Sedinio Smith (Danie), Benito Smith Jr., Shawn Smith, and Daniel Smith; sisters-in-law, Sonia Smith, Celestine Smith, Leoneal Smith and Belke Smith; brother-in-law, Zenos Edwards; special friends, Beryl Smith and Betty Smith; and children of the late Edwardo Smith, Daisy Richardson Testermark and Jorge Richardson.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 24, at Blyden Memorial Funeral Home. Final services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Apostolic Faith Church in Smith Bay, with the viewing to begin at 9 a.m. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
