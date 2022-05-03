Joseph Henry Greaux
Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Joseph Henry Greaux on Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 79 years in Florida.
Henry is survived by his wife, Frances, of 56 years; and daughter, Marie Sanchez; son-in-law, Enrique Sanchez; grandchildren, Christopher Eaton (Asraar) and Jessica Eaton; great-grandchildren, Gabriel Eaton, Rayyan Eaton, Rayden Eaton, and little Malachi Earl was taken away from us in 2020; sisters, Agnes Laplace, Louise Laplace and Lucille Bryan; brother, Alvin Greaux (deceased) (Lucretia); step-grandchildren, Daniel Sanchez, Jon Abner Sanchez, Lilyvette Sanchez; step great-grandchildren, Camila Robles, Daniela Rodriguez, Mayleanie Sanchez, Arielys Gabriella and Killian Sanchez; uncle to many; Jeffrey and Michael Greaux, Gene Laplace, Virginia Olive, Donna Yoho, Loretta Sibilly, Lorna Berry, Lisa Nimmo, Laura Laplace, Lillia Wolfe, Aimee Laplace, Dale and Daryl Bryan and Steve Olive; other family and friends too numerous to mention.
His body was cremated and a funeral mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Mafolie on Thursday, May 5.
A private interment will be held at his home after the mass. The family requests privacy during that time.
Henry loved life, and he loved people. He was a very happy man. May his soul rest in eternal peace. We all loved him dearly and will always have him in a special place in our hearts. Part of us went with you the day God called you home.
To share a special memory, please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
