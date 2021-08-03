Joseph Jason Jackson, 49, of St. Thomas, died suddenly on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Joseph was well known in St. Thomas for his compassion and kindness.
He survived by his mother, Ina Ottley-Daniel; father, Joseph A. Jackson; stepfather, Harry A. Daniel; stepmother, Suzette Jackson; brother, Jeremy J. Jackson; aunts, Esmmie Potter, Ruth E. Frett, Ethlyn Ottley Farell, Sarah M. Ottley, Pactrica C. Ottley, Merle Charles, Maureen Jackson and Marjorie Jackson; uncles, William O. Ottley Sr., Rapheal A. Ottley (Mahide), Claude B. Ottley (Kuno), Milton Jackson, Americus Jackson Jr., Micael Jackson, Carlton Jackson, James Jackson and Jerry Jackson; nieces, Ashana A. Jackson, Annika A. Jackson; special cousin, Albion A. Ottley, William Ottley Jr., Shakeem Bryan, Kerlene Claxton, Karla Butler, Keri Fraser and Nicole Bryan; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Joseph’s family would like to thank the members of the Dutch Reform Church, the Fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous, and Dan Hurley Home for Funerals for their prayers and support.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The second viewing is Friday, July 13, from 9 to 10 a.m., immediately followed by the service at the Celestial Chapel. Interment is at Eastern Cemetery, Smith Bay.
For directions and online condolences, visit www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
