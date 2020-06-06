Joseph Morancie
We regret to announce the passing of Joseph Morancie, also known as Vanaca, who died May 22, 2020.
The viewing will be held Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. with services to follow immediately at 10 a.m. at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
He is survived by his children, Valda, Joseph, Vanda, Osborn, Kevin and Vanessa; brothers and sisters, Alfred, Julian, Luna, Clara and Esther Morancie; and numerous grandchildren, Zara Gordon, Ethan Henderson, Tezean Morancie, Teniah Morancie, Sicore Morancie, Tequasia Morancie, Kevin Morancie Jr.
Joseph will be greatly missed by his family and friends, who are too numerous to mention.
