Services will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, for Minister Joseph Randolph Henry.
Joseph Randolph Henry's homegoing service will be held at Full Body Church in Smith Bay, St. Thomas, at 10 a.m. Burial services will commence immediately thereafter at Eastern Cemetery in Smith Bay.
Joseph Henry is survived by his sons, Joseph R. Henry Jr., Kurth Edwards, Shorne Edwards, Cory Edwards, and Kenroy James; daughters, Lisa Alejandro and Shevorn Henry; son-in-law, Pastor Tomas M. Alejandro; daughter-in-law, Jolene Edwards; 20 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Henry was a retired employee of the V.I. Water and Power Authority and a minister of the Full Body Evangelist Pentecostal Church of St. Thomas.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
