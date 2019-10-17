We regret to announce the passing of Joseph “Joe” Sutton, who died Oct. 8, 2019.
The first viewing will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley Methodist Church with services to follow immediately after at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Western Cemetery No. 1.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Sutton; sisters, Sophina “Iona” Browne, Vanessa Cooper; daughters, Icilma Fahie-Clarke, Cathy Sutton, Carla Sutton, Debra “Debbie” Sutton; sons, Eustace Fahie, Earl Sutton, Floyd Sutton, Karl Sutton, Michael Sutton; grandchildren, Earl Hood, Deonte Sutton, Khaleil Olivieri, Khayari Swanigan, Deryl McLean Jr., Donte McLean, Deonte McLean, Deyah McLean, Khemet Swanigan, Cassandra Oji, LaToya Fahie, Janella Fahie, Erika Sutton-Fahie, Jasmine Warner, Gregory Warner, Javon Sutton-Fahie; great-grandchildren, Deonte Sutton Jr., Kaiah Sutton, Maiah Sutton, Jordon Sutton, Morgan McWillam-Sutton, Khalynn Olivieri, Joselynn Olivieri, Malaki Oji, Jodane Burnett, Jahrell Fahie, Nylah-Cai Warner, Aaliyah Warner, Kairo-Dane Burnett; nieces, Jill Prentice-Fontaine, Melva Sutton, Erica Cooper; nephews, Vance Morton, Edwin “Eddie” Sutton, Calvin Sutton, Sonny Sutton Jr., Stedroy Maynard, Kevin Sutton; great-niece, Shenell Matthews and other great-nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; sisters-in-law, Amorelle Webster-Gordon, Marilyn Quailey, Doretta Blake, Lauretta “Merla” Pemberton, Judith “June” Paris, Janice Webbe, Carmen Sutton; brothers-in-law, Kennedy Brookes, Trevor Brookes, Alexis Brookes, Randolph Brookes; special friends, Hugh Foster, Alphonse Lambert, Max Charleswell; and other family and friends too numerous to mention
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services.
