May we take a moment of silence today to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. “Glenn” Joseph Sylvester Seaton, who earned his wings Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.
Glenn was born in Tabernacle, St. Kitts, on Oct. 25, 1947. He moved to St. Thomas around 1966 and made a commitment to tenacity and hard work. He held various positions at Yacht Haven and Windward Passage hotels, A.H. Riise, the Water and Power Authority, and the Virgin Islands Army National Guard.
He was also a member of the St. Kitts-Nevis Association and a member of Wesley Methodist Church.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Clarence L. Seaton; his mother, Olga M. Abbott; and his sister, Althea O. Seaton.
He is surrounded in love by his two daughters, Denise Seaton and LauraLee A. Seaton; three granddaughters, Hope Syida Seaton, Jadore’ N. Whyte and Naomi Camille Seaton; two great-grandchildren, Jasiah L. Seaton Stephens and Laila S. Jacobs; his brother, Bishop Charles A. Seaton and his wife Lilita V.C. Henry-Seaton; and nephews, C. Arlen Seaton, and Kyle J.C. Seaton and his wife Briana P. Adams-Seaton.
There remains a wide support of friends and family on St. Thomas, St. Kitts, New York, Maryland, Texas, Georgia and throughout the mainland U.S., as well as Canada and England and other locations.
Glenn was a passionate, charismatic, and charming man with a robust love for family, friends, and life.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix. The body will be cremated.
Due to the COVID pandemic and resulting public health mandates, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Centers of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
