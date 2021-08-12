Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Joseph T. Wilkinson, who died July 30, 2021, on St. John at the age of 86.
He is survived by his son, Everette “Bio” Wilkinson Sr.; daughters, Esperanza “Sadie” Pickering, Daldrene Archibald; grandchildren, Akiba, Aswad, Saidah Pickering, Everette, Renee, and Reaeann Wilkinson, Catikawa Richardson, Destiny Williams, Charisma Hypolite and Mitchel Wilkinson; great-grandchildren, Mya, Armani, Ahmir, Lielani, and Ahsim Pickering, Evina and Everette Wilkinson, N’Kala Nisbitt, Khalil Lawrence, Ajahni Jeffers, K’Jahni Lewis, Abasi, Kmani , Aniya, Kemoi, Amoi Richardson; niece, Cynthia Walters; brothers-in-law, Melford and Nauley Tyson, Austin Moore; sister-in-law, Helen Tyson; granddaughter-in-law, Lina Rufin; nephews-in-law, Anthony, Franklin, James, Michael and Ken Bryan, Shawn, Micheal and Nauley Tyson Jr.;
nieces-in-law, Ruth Smith, Marita Huggins and Iona Bryan, Mauver , Monica and Tiffany Tyson; great-niece-in-law, Carmen Tyson (of St. Martin); special friends, Pastor Dennis and Rachel Estridge, Merle Prentice, Juliette Alexander, Derek Liburd, Errol Brown, Enid Liburd and family, Volney and Keithly Johnson, Elvis “Smitty” Smith, Anthony Ward, George “Colopy” Wilkinson and family, Eugene “Beba” Wikinson and family, Maureen Bramble-Pemberton, Shirna Bramble, Edna Freeman, Abigail Hendricks, Sandra Thomas and all the seniors at the Adrian Senior Center; and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service of the late Joseph Wilkinson on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Lutheran Church, Cruz Bay, St. John. The viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., with the service at 10:30 a.m.
Interment is at Cruz Bay Cemetery, St. John.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Due to COVID-19 and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
