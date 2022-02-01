With sadness and deepest regrets, the family of Joseph Weston Huggins, affectionately known as Bags, announces his unexpected passing at his residence in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the age of 58.
At this untimely passing, he was employed with the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands as an accountant with the Economic Development Authority (EDA). Prior to working at EDA, he was employed temporarily with the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority. In St. Kitts, he was an invaluable and phenomenal educator at Cayon Secondary School for many years until 2017 when he retired and relocated to St. Thomas.
He attended the Cameron University in Layton, Okla., from 1999 to 2003 to pursue an accounting degree. He also studied mathematics and geography in Taiwan.
He is survived by his wife, Lorna V. Dore Huggins; son, Jovis Smithen; daughters, Jovonne Gilbert and Jolleen Dore Huggins; grandchildren, Jesminder Gilbert, Jacob Gilbert, Josiah Gilbert, and Josiah Hodge; brothers, the Rev. Ezekiel Hull, William Hull, Cecil Huggins, Pastor Mark Huggins, Leroy Huggins, Clifford Griffin, and Dexter Richardson; sisters, Viola Jefferson, Anna Hull, Denise Huggins-Whattley, Alfreda Challenger; aunts, Elvia Richardson, Francis Adriana Ingrid Simon, Diana Richards, Elvena Richards, Dahlia Richards, Seater Richards, and Pearl Richards; uncles, Christopher Richards and Austin “Sonny” Richards; son-in-law, Joseph Gilbert; brothers-in-law, Euston Dore, David Dore, Wesley Dore, Bertie Dore, Ralda Claxton and O’Neal Whattley; sisters-in-law, Ercille Cains, Jennifer Dore, Akealer Dore-Huggins, Bridgette Galloway, Claudette Dore Green, Beverley Suppersad Griffin, Agnes Hamilton, Dianne Hull, Alincia King-Huggins, Beulah Morris, Nova Richards, Elizabeth Trumpet-Hill, and Olga Dore Woodley; nieces and nephews, Valencia Adelanwa, Larne Afflick, Denton Brandy, Derrick Brandy, Evetta Bridgewater, Valentine Bridgewater, Bernadette Browne, Deo Challenger, Andre Dore Charles, Kimmoy Charles, Kyra David, Chantel Dore, Darien Dore, Donley Dore, Javid Dore, Jermain Dore, Jetie Dore, Kquana Dore, Krystal Dore, Mellody Dore, Sade Dore, Shamir Dore, Tadj Dore, Teamo Dore, Tejay Dore, Rosalind Brandy Elliott, Chinue Hull Felder, Denise Foxe, Tricia Foxe, Njisana Francis, Sherria Green, Zane Green, Akila Huggins, Cherish Huggins, Daniela Huggins, Kyle Huggins, Mark Huggins Jr., Monika Huggins, Tracy Huggins, Aziza Hull, Nadine Hull, Angella Jefferson, Rosemary Jefferson, Leon Lake, Jada Lettsome, Migel Matthew, Justine Morris, Josett Morris, Jadya Todman, Andy Woodley, Clive Woodley, Donley Woodley, Mikhail Woodley, and Mikhalia Woodley; other nieces and nephews too numerous to mention; adopted grandchildren, Bryani Alexander, Tequanna Daley, and Jeremiah Pinto; special friends, Sunni Abif, Cyril “CB” and Arlene Benjamin and family; Margaret Charles and family, Glendon G. Cross (pastor), Vincent A. David (pastor), Lolita Dore, Alfred Mark Galloway, Lisa Herbert, Brian K. Hodge, Alenzo Jackson, Ms. Joy, Esther Thompson Kelly and family, George Lewis, Vincent Liburd, Pastor Agnola Martin, Esther T. Mills, Frederick Norford, Albertha Payne, Jackie and Arnold Payne, Venetia Pemberton, Videta Pemberton, Bruce and Wilma Perry, Kevin Rodriquez, Raheem Smith, Glaston Thomas, Basil and Marpo Williams, Bamba and the boys of Estate Thomas, City Seventh-day Adventist Church family, Kittitian in Paradise Association (St Thomas), Turnbull’s Estate Thomas’ neighbors; many other special friends in Oklahoma, St. Kitts, St. Thomas, Taiwan, and throughout the United States.
His first celebration of life service will be held at City Seventh-day Adventist Church (Seventh-day Adventist Street next to L&C Milliner Department Store) on Sunday, Feb. 6, in St. Thomas, United States Virgin Islands. The viewing is from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and the service will be held immediately after.
His second service will be held in St. Kitts, West Indies, on Thursday, Feb. 17. The viewing will be from 1 to 2 p.m. and the service will be held immediately after at Maynard’s Park in Cayon, St. Kitts. The burial will be held at Cayon Cemetery, St. Mary’s Anglican Terrace Church yard.
The services will be livestreamed via City Seventh-day Adventist Church YouTube Channel (for the St. Thomas’ service) and the St. Kitts livestreaming will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services in St. Thomas and Hearts and Hands Friendly Society Chapel of Rest in St. Kitts.
Due to the COVID-19 cases, the family urges all attendees to adhere to social distancing guidelines, mask regulations and other safety protocols.
