Mrs. Josephine Cuffy Bramble, also known as “Auntie Ophine,” went home to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Emanuel Cuffy and Johnson Sadler Cuffy; brother, Jack Cuffy; and her son, Vernon Chrisford Bramble.
She is survived by her husband, Lewis Bramble; her sister, Rosa Cuffy; children, Curtis, Alexia, Anthony, Louisa, Leroy, Sandra, Jacqueline, Crystal, and unofficial daughters, Whilelmina and Daphne; grandchildren, Jyasi, Safiya, Alexis, Josephine, Richard, Ebony, Emma, Robert, Ashley, Adrianne, Shaquilla, Nikki, Karim, and Janelle; great-grandchildren, Laila, Marcelle, Zahria, and Chase; and in-laws, Winston, Muriel, Ghavin, Floyd, James, and Monique.
Mrs. Bramble has a large extended family, including the Cuffy, Emanuel, Lawrence, and Eloi families, church brethren, and many more too extensive to name but we acknowledge and love them all.
Our beloved mother was born in 1930 in LaPlaine, Dominica, and moved to St. Thomas, USVI, in 1974. Mrs. Bramble was a certified nurse’s aide who worked at Knud Hansen Memorial Hospital and Schneider Regional Medical Center, and she retired after 35 years of dedicated service. She provided exceptional care for her patients and was loved by all. Mrs. Bramble was a devoted child of God and served at the Church of God of Seventh-day.
Final arrangements for Mrs. Josephine Bramble will be handled by Willie Watkins Funeral Home at 6580 Church Street in Riverdale, Ga. Visitation is Wednesday, June 22, from 4 to 6 p.m. and her home going service will be Thursday, June 23, from 11 to noon. Burial will follow the service. Her final resting place will be at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens at 722 Conley Road in Forest Park, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.