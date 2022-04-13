The family of Josephine Jackson announces her passing on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital. Josephine passed peacefully, surrounded by family members and her pastor. Affectionately known as Josie, she was the owner and CEO of International Travel, an agency that served the Virgin Islands community for more than 22 years.
Perhaps you knew Josie as a client, an employer, a business associate, a prayer partner, a congregation member, a sister, an aunt, a great-aunt, friend, a church group member, or just a stranger on the street with whom she would greet warmly and with a smile. Whatever the relationship, Josephine has earned her wings. Josephine loved cats with a passion, and she cared for scores of them throughout her lifetime and was a fierce protector and friend to these felines. Her love for gardening and, in particular, orchids was equally compelling. She was a devoted friend, a kind and caring family member who had a giving heart and a non-judgmental style and peaceful spirit. She was the historian in the family, often closing gaps in our understanding about how persons were related.
She leaves to morn two sisters, Ethlyn Jackson-George (St. Croix) and Twilona Davis (Antigua); and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews too numerous to mention. We especially mention her nephew, Stratmore Jackson, and niece, Anthea Jackson, along with other dear friends and family members in Antigua, the United States, and other Caribbean islands.
Josephine travelled the world while in this earthly realm and enjoyed communicating with her family wherever they lived. We will miss her weekly calls and inquiry about every family member and being the first to remember birthdays and other special occasions, and always never forgetting to end a call without letting you know that she loved you.
Josephine Jackson lived a good life and treasured her privacy, and even as her passing saddens us, the family honors her expressed wishes regarding her departure from this earthly realm. May her soul rest in eternal peace and rise in glory with the saints!
To share a special memory or tribute please visit our website at www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.