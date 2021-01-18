Josephine Philbert
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Josephine Philbert (Aunty) of Dominica, who resided at Oswald Harris Court housing community on St. Thomas. She was called home in the early hours on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her father, Damase Philbert; mother, Ena Henry Shillingford (Nurse Ena), sister, Seltonia Philbert, and brother, Algernon Philbert, all of Dominica; sisters, Anestine Riviere (St. Croix) and Lucille Warner Isaac (St. Thomas); and nephew, Joseph (Mikey) Bruney (St. Thomas).
She leaves to mourn her passing, sisters, Patricia Regan Philbert and Sherril Glenda Mc Intyre (Phillip); brothers, Malcolm Philbert (Mary), Albert Philbert (Mara), Winston Philbert (Andrea), Trevor Francis Philbert (Norma) Denis Philbert (Monica), and Dorian Philbert (Gayle), all in the USA; and Vincent Philbert (Marie Line) of St Croix; sister-in- law, Anne Philbert in Dominica; nephews, Dale, Myron, Franklyn, Frankie, Justin, Jared, Dean, Kessler, Danian, Ryan, Shawn, Andrew, Jonathan, Denyl, Phillip Jr., Derrel and Jervani, all in mainland USA; Marcus and Marvin in Dominica; Jerome, Milan Sydney and Desmond (Glen) of St Croix; nieces, Mavis, Evelyn, Ulanda, Noreen, Mersula, Mavis, Beverly, Edline, Francillia, Tammy, Brittany, Gaelle, Mahala, Sheila, Chrissy, Ahliyah and Briana of mainland USA and on St. Croix; and Nicki and Alysha in Dominica.
She also leaves to mourn, her caregivers, Chico Shillingford, Mr. and Mrs. Rene’, Sheila Manners, Catherine Anselm and Rowena Dore; close friends, Nydia Burt, Joan Boland, Margaret Henderson, Henry Jeffers, Sylvia Cornelius, Theresa Polydore, Mary Wiltshire, Ina Shillingford, Israel Pierre Louis, Jimmy and Gary; godchildren, Juan Shillingford and Vershanty Alleyne; and many other relatives, friends and former coworkers at Kmart in Lockhart Gardens.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church on Cassi Hill with and the Mass of Christian burial following at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com.
William James Harris
I am at Peace, My soul’s at rest
There is no need for tears
For with your love, I was so blessed
For all those many years.
With humble acceptance of God’s will, we announce the passing of William James Harris. William passed away Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. William James Harris, husband of Enid Agatha Harris, was born March 3, 1942, on St. Kitts. He was the oldest child of the late John and Maude Lewis. William worked at the Point Pleasant Resort and Frenchman Reef Hotel, where he later resigned after many years on the job.
He is survived by his wife, Enid Agatha Harris; his children, sons Wilton (Gebu), Winston (Lenny) and Pedro Harris; sons-in-law John Mulley, Codett Marsham (Rocky), Duke Este I and Moses Bastien; adopted son Elmo Henry (Charles); daughters Rosetta Mulley, Valerie and Starleen (Mel) Harris, Shirley Marsham, Bernadette Este and Melinda Bastien; daughters-in-law Oraine, Shirley and Marsha Harris; grandkids Chelsey Harris, Sabrina Phipps, Lynette Harris, Leshea Harris, Samuel, Stephanie, John Jr., Amber and June Mulley, Natasha, Eugene, Nakisha and Kareem Mills, Natisha, Akeem and Raheem Harris, Tameka Christopher, Irving Mitcham III, Jeaneil Huggins, Andre Gabriel, Caprisha, Crystal and Shenell Marsham, Daishea Boland, Dequan, Deshaun and Destiny Este, and Skye Mills; adopted granddaughter Daniella Ellington; great-grandkids Shadorn, Noah, Ariel, Briya, Tanaja, J-mya Rose, I-mya Sage, Paige, Natalya, Emily, Jerome, Inayah, Iyanah, Jahmara, Jahmaree, Kierra, Kayden, Tracey, Tizhani Demming, Chedelcia Dasent, Afghani Webster, Keranje Martin and K’zone Phipps; adopted great-grandson Kaden Peter; sisters Mary (Panga) Turnbull, Orvis Mills, Madjeska (Mow), Vanta, and Madeline (Nanny) Lewis; brother Bryan Lewis; special friends Logic Rouse, Degu and family Charlie Wolluck, Ras; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended families and friends to numerous mentions.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home, with services starting at 10 a.m. William’s final resting place will be at Moravian Church in Parsons Village, St. Kitts.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.