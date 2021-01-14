It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Josephine Philbert (Aunty) of Dominica, who resided at Oswald Harris Court housing community on St Thomas. She was called home in the early hours on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at the age of 73.
She was preceded in death by her father, Damase Philbert; mother, Ena Henry Shillingford (Nurse Ena), sister, Seltonia Philbert, and brother, Algernon Philbert all of Dominica; sisters, Anestine Riviere (St. Croix) and Lucille Warner Isaac (St. Thomas); and nephew, Joseph (Mikey) Bruney (St. Thomas).
She leaves to mourn her passing, sisters, Patricia Regan Philbert and Sherril Glenda Mc Intyre (Phillip), brothers, Malcolm Philbert (Mary), Albert Philbert (Mara), Winston Philbert (Andrea), Trevor Francis Philbert (Norma) Denis Philbert (Monica), and Dorian Philbert (Gayle), all in the USA; and Vincent Philbert (Marie Line) of St Croix; sister-in- law, Anne Philbert in Dominica; nephews, Dale, Myron, Franklyn, Frankie, Justin, Jared, Dean, Kessler, Danian, Ryan, Shawn, Andrew, Jonathan, Denyl, Phillip Jr.,Derrel and Jervani, all in mainland USA; Marcus and Marvin in Dominica; Jerome, Milan Sydney and Desmond (Glen) of St Croix; nieces, Mavis, Evelyn, Ulanda, Noreen, Mersula, Mavis, Beverly, Edline, Francillia, Tammy, Brittany, Gaelle, Mahala, Sheila, Chrissy, Ahliyah, and Briana of mainland USA and on St. Croix; and Nicki and Alysha in Dominica.
She also leaves to mourn, her caregivers, Chico Shillingford, Mr and Mrs. Rene', Sheila Manners, Catherine Anselm and Rowena Dore; close friends, Nydia Burt, Joan Boland, Margaret Henderson, Henry Jeffers, Sylvia Cornelius, Theresa Polydore, Mary Wiltshire, Ina Shillingford, Israel Pierre Louis, Jimmy and Gary; godchildren, Juan Shillingford and Vershanty Alleyne; and many other relatives, friends and former coworkers at Kmart in Lockhart Gardens.
Arrangements are under the care of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John, and St. Croix.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Catholic Church on Cassi Hill on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, with the viewing from 9 a.m. and the Mass from 10 a.m. Interment will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and public health guidance, masks or facial coverings must be worn at all gatherings.
Family and friends may offer their support by sharing a special memory or message by going to www.hurleydavisfuneralhome.com
